Critically endangered turtle once thought to be extinct returns to wild after a decade: 'We decided we needed to present the result to the world'

Critically endangered Palawan forest turtles have returned to their natural habitats on Palawan, an island in the Philippines, 10 years after conservationists rescued nearly 4,000 turtles from the illegal wildlife trade.

Palawan News reported that the nonprofit Katala Foundation Inc. released the offspring of the survivors into the Roxas wetlands — an area known for its rich biodiversity on the island — on World Turtle Day, marking a major step forward in efforts to increase the species' numbers.

Since the Palawan Freshwater Turtle Conservation Program was launched in 2006, KFI's Katala Institute for Ecology and Biodiversity Conservation has conducted research to understand the turtles' natural history, ecology, and population size, informing conservation efforts. The organizations achieved success when they released the first two baby turtles bred in captivity back into the wild in 2022.

This is a stepping stone to help the species rebound, but Sabine Schoppe, program director of KFI's PFTCP, said that the forest turtles are making a comeback only in protected areas. In the wild, unfortunately, it's a different story.

"Last year, we decided we needed to present the result to the world. … It's a huge annual [population] survey because we go to like 10 sites every year, same place, same method, two weeks, day and night … rain or shine," she said.

However, in conservation zones, the turtles' population has shown signs of stabilizing after five years, with their numbers increasing the longer the areas are protected.

Wildlife organizations and members of the community are ensuring the turtles repopulate the island by "adopting" turtles as part of conservation programs.

Adopt-a-Turtle enables the public to make donations to KFI and other organizations and pledge support for the turtles' well-being. The program funds research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and patrolling of poaching or other illegal activities in protected areas.

A small population of Palawan forest turtles was confirmed by scientists in 2004, but with no further sightings, they believed the animal could be extinct.

Additional studies found that the species was likely misidentified, which attracted the attention of illegal wildlife traffickers. Since then, wildlife organizations have devoted considerable time to preventing further exploitation of the turtles.

However, Schoppe noted that the species is facing significant challenges, including habitat loss, pressure from quarrying, and inadequate support from the community. In 2026, KFI aims to change that by introducing volunteer opportunities and expanding conservation zones to more densely populated areas.

A healthy population of Palawan forest turtles benefits both people and the planet, as the species regulates ecosystems and reduces pests, thereby helping prevent the spread of dangerous diseases. Their numbers may be only gradually increasing because the species is notoriously difficult to breed in captivity, but, luckily for them, slow and steady wins the race.

