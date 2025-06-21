Officials take bold action to protect coastlines and local economies: 'We are in a race against time'

"Local government units are already aware of the benefits."

A climate initiative in the Philippines is showing how nature-based solutions can protect coastlines, save lives, and safeguard endangered wildlife — all while supporting local economies.

News platform Context reported that in the province of Negros Occidental, officials are creating a "coastal greenbelt" of mangroves and beach forests to help reduce erosion and storm damage. These natural buffers, started in 2022, now span over 1,000 hectares and are living shields against typhoons, flooding, and saltwater intrusion.

Not only do these greenbelts help reduce wave energy (by up to 66%, according to one study), but they also provide protection for endangered species such as turtles and dolphins — many of which live in wetland conservation areas.

The real impact, however, is on everyday people. With more than half of all Filipinos living in coastal areas, natural disasters are a growing threat. As human-generated pollution continues to warm up the planet, these weather events are only becoming more frequent and severe. Restoring mangroves helps mitigate this risk while also supporting local fisherfolk, reducing property damage, and building climate resilience.

"Local government units are already aware of the benefits of coastal greenbelts in terms of saving lives and properties from destruction," said Gloria Estenzo Ramos of conservation group Oceana Philippines. In fact, over 90 local governments have since taken similar steps to establish greenbelt zones.

National lawmakers have also taken notice, with the Filipino House unanimously passing a bill in 2023 that would require all coastal towns and municipalities to establish 100-meter greenbelt zones. Unfortunately, the legislation is awaiting Senate approval.

This and similar nature-based strategies, such as Ecuador's and Pakistan's mangrove restoration efforts and the United States-based push to protect wetlands and coasts, are meant to get us all closer to a cleaner, safer future. And so far, the positive results are proof that when we invest in nature, everyone benefits. Individuals can also explore critical climate issues to learn more about supporting conservation efforts in their own communities.

"With the state of our environment, including the decline of the state of our wetlands, we are in a race against time to save and conserve our natural habitat," Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said.

"Those mangroves are a big help to us fisherfolk. Actually, when we are out at sea, our mangroves are the tallest you can see from the ocean. So, they become a fisher's landmark of where home is," Jaime Buenaventura told Rappler.

