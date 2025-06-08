Researchers make concerning discovery after investigating bays: 'They're a threat to everything'

"It's good that the bay is not a microplastic dump or hotspot."

Microplastics are slipping out of Texas bays and into the Gulf of Mexico, where they can do even more damage to the environment — and possibly to us.

What's happening?

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin recently found that microplastics in Texas bays, particularly Matagorda Bay, are not accumulating in sediments as expected. Instead, they are being transported into the Gulf of Mexico.

The study, published in Environmental Science & Technology, analyzed 122 sediment samples from Matagorda Bay, East Matagorda Bay, and San Antonio Bay. Findings showed relatively low concentrations of microplastics in the samples — only tens to hundreds of particles per kilogram of sediment, which is hundreds to thousands of times less than similar bayside environments around the world. This data was entirely unexpected, according to the researchers — especially with a plastic pellet factory directly on Matagorda Bay.

The researchers attribute the findings to shallow depths in the respective bays, along with windy conditions and frequent hurricanes, which prevent microplastics from settling. And if these microplastics don't settle, they get swept into the Gulf — which sends these tiny particles of plastic on an even more destructive journey.

Why is this discovery important?

As the researchers outlined in the study, once in the Gulf of Mexico, these microplastics absorb environmental chemicals and accumulate in marine life. This can pose risks to the broader ecosystem and human health, as these microplastics enter the food and water supply.

"It's good that the bay is not a microplastic dump or hotspot," study co-author Cornel Olariu, a research associate professor in the Jackson School's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said in a statement. "But the bad thing is they move around much easier than we thought … and they're a threat to everything up to us."

According to the Stanford Report, about 10 to 40 million metric tons of microplastics are released into the environment each year. Microplastics never disappear from the environment, contaminating waterways, soil, air — everything. While scientists are still learning exactly how microplastics impact animals, people, and the planet, it's clear that these pervasive plastic particles cause long-term damage.

A 2020 study found that humans inhale approximately 16.2 bits of microplastics every hour. That's the equivalent of a credit card per week. Harvard Medicine highlights that microplastic exposure is linked to a wide range of human health impacts, including reproductive issues, cancers, inflammation, lung and liver problems, hormone disruptions, and changes to the gut microbiome.

What's being done about microplastics and their spread?

Understanding how and where microplastics travel is key to effectively tackling their environmental impact. This particular study marks the first time researchers have examined the prevalence of microplastics in Texas bay sediments, providing crucial baseline data for further research.

As a next step in the research, the authors are developing models to trace the pathways of Texas bay microplastics, hoping to see where they collect if not in the bays. In the meantime, there are global efforts to reduce plastic usage to help combat microplastic prevalence. But with the prevalence of plastic in our lives and our environment, completely avoiding microplastics is not only unlikely — it's impossible.

Still, there are simple ways to reduce your exposure. Opt for clothing made from natural fibers, skip plastic food packaging when you can, and bring reusable bags instead of relying on single-use plastics. Since microplastics are also in the air we breathe, regular vacuuming and using a HEPA air purifier can help limit indoor exposure.

