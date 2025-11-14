Student makes shocking discovery while examining fish guts: 'I didn't think that there was a high probability'

When undergraduate researcher Mitchell Davis began blending fish guts for a study at Brigham Young University, Idaho, he didn't expect to uncover something disturbing lurking in the local waterways. But after examining 48 fish from nine sites across Idaho's Upper Snake River watershed, including the Teton River and Island Park, Davis and his research adviser Ryan Sargeant found microplastics in nearly every fish they sampled.

What's happening?

According to Jackson Hole News & Guide, the team discovered tiny plastic particles in 40 of the 48 fish, mostly in their gastrointestinal tracts but also in their livers and eggs. That finding was especially alarming — it suggests that plastic pollution is spreading throughout the fishes' internal organs, not just passing through their systems.

Most of the particles came from textiles (synthetic clothing fibers that shed during washing) and plastic bags or wraps. Some were even as large as pieces of glitter. Older fish contained higher concentrations of plastic, indicating long-term buildup over time.

"I didn't think that there was a high probability we'd see plastics that big moving outside of the GI tract," Sargeant said, per the News & Guide.

Why is this discovery important?

Microplastics — fragments of plastic smaller than 5 millimeters — have become one of the world's most widespread pollutants, and freshwater ecosystems are increasingly showing their effects. When these particles enter rivers, lakes, and streams, they don't just harm fish and wildlife — they also pose risks to human health.

Researchers worry that plastics could migrate into the muscle tissue of fish — the part people eat. If that's the case, microplastics may already be making their way into our food supply. Beyond consumption, scientists warn that exposure to plastic-related chemicals can disrupt hormone balance and cause long-term health problems.

What's being done about it?

Sargeant's team plans to expand its research to analyze muscle tissue and snowpack, investigating whether microplastics are entering the watershed through melting snow. Across the U.S., researchers are also testing new filtration systems and fabric innovations that can prevent synthetic fibers from shedding during laundry.

Everyday actions can make a difference, too, like washing clothes in cold water, using filters that catch microfibers, and cutting back on single-use plastics. Because as Davis' discovery shows, our plastic problem may be smaller than we can see — but it's everywhere we look.

