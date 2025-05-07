Biologists make unsettling discovery after studying insects from 50 years ago: 'It's difficult to escape'

Scientists have discovered microplastics in insect cases preserved since the 1970s, revealing that these harmful particles have polluted our environment much longer than previously thought — and raising new concerns about plastic's long-term impact on human health.

What's happening?

Researchers at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in the Netherlands found microplastics embedded in caddisfly larvae casings dating back to 1971, as reported by Phys.org. A team examined 549 preserved specimens and found many contained colorful plastic particles and harmful additives such as lead, titanium, and zinc.

One sample from 1986 contained multiple blue plastic fragments, while another from 1971 showed yellow plastic incorporation. This discovery proves that microplastic pollution began decades earlier than many realized, and scientists continue finding these particles throughout human bodies.

"[Microplastics] have now been found in our brains, in our blood, in our heart. It's difficult to escape microplastics," said Auke-Florian Hiemstra of Leiden University's Naturalis Biodiversity Center in a video accompanying the article.

Why is this discovery important?

The half-century timeline of contamination helps explain why plastic particles now permeate human bodies and environments worldwide. Researchers suggest this early contamination explains the global ubiquity of microplastics today and indicates that other species have likely suffered its impacts for just as long.

For people, these particles can create serious health risks. The tiny fragments contain chemicals linked to hormone disruption, reproductive issues, and cancer. Children face particular vulnerability, as their developing systems absorb toxins more readily. The contamination also threatens food security and water safety because particles move through ecosystems and into our food and water supplies.

What can I do about microplastics?

Microplastics might be hard to avoid, but you can make personal choices that reduce their spread. Using reusable bags, bottles, and containers prevents single-use plastics from entering the environment. Switching to natural fiber clothing helps because synthetic fabrics shed microplastic fibers every time you wash them. Installing washing machine filters helps capture these tiny particles before they enter waterways.

Several communities are also implementing innovative cleanup technologies targeting waterways and drinking water sources.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.