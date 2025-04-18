Scientists issue warning on hidden health threats lurking in farmers' fields: 'Significant research gaps'

Agricultural plastic tools may have dire consequences. The Associated Press reported on a growing body of work indicating that microplastics' toxic chemicals are seeping into soil.

What's happening?

Farming soil may contain more microplastics than the ocean. Common plastic farming equipment, like tarps, only exacerbates the issue.

However, farmers don't always have a choice. Jacob Ogola, an independent agronomist based in Uganda, told the AP that "owners of nursery beds cannot afford proper seedling trays, so they resort to cheaply made plastic bags used to germinate seeds."

Clearly, large-scale change is needed. Lev Neretin, environment lead at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, said there were "significant research gaps" on the effects of terrestrial microplastic pollution. It's why he's working on a report delving into microplastics' effect on crops.

He's not the only one who thinks this issue warrants immediate attention. A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that microplastics can hurt plants' ability to properly photosynthesize.

Why is microplastic soil pollution important?

Microplastics can come from clothes, meds, you name it. Regardless of where they originate, they cause health issues across the entire food chain.

When humans eat animals that have consumed microplastics, studies suggest it has worrying effects on reproductive health, among other things. If plants are sucking them up through soil, it would make microplastics inescapable.

Animals can't escape this pollution, either. Microplastics have been discovered in birds' lungs, indicating that they have become airborne. If animals' reproductive rates decline, it could damage already delicate ecosystems.

What's being done about it?

Scientists around the globe are hard at work studying potential ways to combat microplastic pollution. For example, Finnish and Chinese researchers found that fruit antioxidants could counteract microplastics' impact on human reproductive health, as suggested by ongoing research. Boluwatife Olubusoye, a University of Mississippi Ph.D. candidate, is studying ways to filter out microplastics from farm fields. He was frustrated with how developing countries were disproportionately affected by plastic waste, per the AP.

So, what can you do to help? One thing: Use less plastic. Opting for reusable grocery bags or non-plastic food containers will benefit both your health and the world's.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.