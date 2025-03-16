Scientists issue warning after making disturbing find in bird species: 'An urgent need to address'

A new study has found that microplastics are accumulating in birds' lungs, adding to concerns about the prevalence of these particles in our air and food.

What's happening?

Shane DuBay, a member of the University of Texas at Arlington team behind the research, said that birds were selected for the study because they can be found nearly everywhere on Earth and often share habitats with humans, according to Technology Networks.

"Birds are important indicators of environmental health," DuBay said.

The Texas scientists worked with Chinese researchers from Sichuan University to conduct the study at an international airport in Chengdu. The team studied 56 wild birds representing 51 different species, collecting samples of their lungs to test for microplastic contamination.

By using advanced chemical analyses to identify plastic types, the researchers found an average of 221 particles per species. Common plastics included chlorinated polyethylene, a common insulation material for pipes and wires, and butadiene rubber, which is used to make tires. The findings were published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

Why is this study important?

As the name suggests, microplastics are tiny — no larger than a grain of sand — fragments of the many plastics we use for a variety of things. More than 10,000 chemicals are used to make plastic, according to a 2021 Swiss study, with over 2,400 of those "of concern" for human health.

Although no amount of microplastics in the lungs is deemed safe, per Technology Networks, high concentrations can be linked to serious respiratory issues. More broadly, the bird study echoes similar findings of microplastics "hot spots" in human lungs and nasal passages, indicating the effects of airborne drifting of particles. Microplastics have been found in a wide range of human tissues and are believed to have links to cancer and reproductive issues.

What's being done about microplastic contamination?

DuBay described the research findings as a call to action for better management of microplastic contamination.

"Our research highlights an urgent need to address plastic pollution in our environments, as these contaminants can have far-reaching impacts on ecosystem health, as well as human health," DuBay said. "Our findings call for further research, funding and action to mitigate the harmful effects of plastic pollution and ensure a healthier environment."

On an individual level, there are tons of ways to reduce plastic use in day-to-day life. Avoiding single-use plastics, such as water bottles and utensils, is a great way to remove a top contributor of dietary microplastics while decreasing waste.

Some unexpected sources of microplastic pollution include fast-fashion clothing items, which tend to be made from synthetic materials — so greening up your wardrobe by choosing clothes made from natural fibers could help both the planet and your personal style.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.