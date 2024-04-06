Mexico City residents struggle for access to water: 'They must understand that water is vital for everyone'

The shortages are being blamed on rising global temperatures, which has led to less precipitation, as well as poorly planned urban growth and outdated infrastructure.

What's happening?

Mexico City is struggling to supply water to the 21 million residents within its metro area, and some people are reporting they've gone without water in their homes for over a month.

The shortages are being blamed on rising global temperatures, which has led to less precipitation, as well as poorly planned urban growth and outdated infrastructure.

Frustrated residents have been protesting for weeks — one group forced open the gates of an office of Mexico's National Water Commission (Conagua), breaking windows and ripping shingles, according to Reuters, which cited local media outlets. Meanwhile, residents of the Azcapotzalco neighborhood recently lined up to fill buckets and trash cans with water piped from a truck.

"I think they should be empathetic," one resident said of government officials, per Reuters. "We understand there was a serious water problem, but they must understand that water is vital for everyone."

Why is Mexico City's water shortage concerning?

Everyone needs drinking water to stay alive, but it's also vitally important for sanitation, agriculture, and business. Shortages like the one in Mexico City and other cities worldwide such as Bengaluru, India, could also lead to mass migrations.

Normally, Mexico City gets at least half of its rainfall from the North American monsoon between May and August. That means there is little chance for the city's reservoirs to rebound until this summer. When, and if, the rain comes, it could be more bad news for the city as it becomes susceptible to "whiplash effect." This rapid change to wet conditions could result in flash flooding.

"The swings are getting more extreme due to climate change," said Andreas Prein, an atmospheric scientist for the NSF National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, per Reuters. "This is what we see on a global scale."

While disasters like flooding and droughts have always occurred, global heating is like "steroids" for these events, making them more frequent and intense.

For instance, in the past year alone, many parts of the globe have suffered from devastating droughts: in the Amazon, this has led to a shortage of drinkable water; in Spain, it has led to severe water restrictions; and in Southern Africa, Central America, and northern South America, droughts threaten food security.

What is being done to combat water shortages?

Mexico City's water utility SACMEX is asking residents to change their habits to conserve as much water as possible, but otherwise, it's a long wait for the rainy season.

While we can't control the weather and make it rain, we can do our part to curb the overheating of our planet. This includes voting for pro-environment candidates who will take a stand on climate issues and changing how we get around, opting for modes of transport like bicycles and public transit.

