  • Outdoors Outdoors

This crime-fighting satellite can spot law-breakers from space — see how it's holding corporations accountable

MethaneSAT is making it harder for companies to get away with their polluting ways.

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
MethaneSAT is making it harder for companies to get away with their polluting ways.

Photo Credit: iStock

A one-of-a-kind satellite is likely giving some of Earth's biggest polluters nightmares — and everyone on the planet stands to benefit from the innovative technology

The Environmental Defense Fund's Vital Signs newsletter spotlighted the development. An excellent resource for positive climate news stories and solutions, Vital Signs also empowers readers to work toward a better future by advising them on meaningful actions they can take. 

According to the report, MethaneSAT is the sole satellite that "can see the whole picture of methane pollution." Even though methane only accounts for around 11% of heat-trapping emissions, it has a much stronger warming effect on the planet than carbon dioxide. 

Vital Signs noted the potent gas is responsible for around 30% of planetary warming —  which has led to more intense extreme weather, displacement, economic losses, and food shortages

Children, older adults, low-income communities, Indigenous groups, and people with disabilities are among those most significantly impacted by the effects of rising global temperatures, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.  

Now, MethaneSAT is making it harder for companies to get away with their polluting ways. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The eye in the sky, which launched in 2024, circles nearly 400 miles above the planet and completes a pole-to-pole loop about every 100 minutes, monitoring methane emissions in regions that produce 80% of our oil and gas. 

About the size of a washing machine outfitted with 13-foot wings, MethaneSAT gathers data at 25 target locations every day, and it revisits the sites to ensure its data is up to date. 

All of the satellite's data is available to the public at no cost, giving consumers who want to hold companies accountable a powerful resource at their fingertips to compare pollution output. 

The satellite monitoring has also sped up the process of slashing methane pollution; it's given governments and companies the data they need to ensure they are on track with their pollution-reduction goals while helping them identify which areas they need to prioritize. 

Should the government be allowed to restrict how much water we use?

Definitely 💯

Only during major droughts 🏜️

No way 🙅

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Cutting these emissions is the fastest, most cost-effective way to slow the rate of warming right now, even as the clean energy transition continues," MethaneSAT explained.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x