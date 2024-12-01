Report reveals dire impact of record drought on New Jersey farmers: 'Crop loss anywhere between 30% and 80%'

"We really still haven't seen numbers yet to see what that means in terms of monetary value."

Farmers are at the mercy of the weather, and those in the Garden State are trying to manage without the most vital resource.

What's happening?

A monthslong drought in New Jersey has stressed farmers, and shortages and skyrocketing prices could be on the horizon, KYW Newsradio reported. The situation would have been much worse if the lack of rainfall occurred earlier, as many crops had been harvested.

Still, commercial corn and soy, as well as cranberries, whose bogs require massive amounts of water, were affected. Other outlets have noted reservoirs, livestock, and nurseries were all in need of much more water than they got with recent rainfall.

"Farmers really need to put cover crops down and plant winter wheat and other things and that can't happen until there's moisture in the ground," New Jersey Agricultural Society Executive Director Newell Thompson told KYW on Oct. 31, which closed the state's driest October since 1895.

Why is this important?

The changing climate is causing extreme weather events to happen more frequently and become more severe. This includes droughts, floods, and wildfires, which have grown exponentially in the state this year.

Of course, the devastating effects of extreme weather include casualties, property loss, and reduced crop yields. Prices, availability, and even food security can be negatively affected as a result.

"We're looking at crop loss anywhere between 30% and 80%, depending on the farm and the location," Thompson told KYW. "It is drastic, and we really still haven't seen numbers yet to see what that means in terms of monetary value."

What's being done about the changing climate?

New Jersey may have a leg up on the other states in this regard. This fall, it became the first state to teach all schoolchildren about the causes and effects of the changing climate — and how we can work together to slow the rising global temperature and mitigate its consequences.

Aside from such education, small everyday actions can make a big difference. Washing clothes in cold water; walking, biking, or using public transportation instead of driving; and eating plant-based meals all reduce the heat-trapping gases being expelled into the atmosphere.

As a bonus, you'll also save money with each of these steps and more.

