Scientists sound alarm after discovering disturbing phenomenon occurring across the Arctic: 'Cannot be reversed'

The ground beneath the Arctic is disappearing before our eyes. As permafrost thaws at an accelerating rate, it's reshaping landscapes, threatening communities, and releasing massive amounts of polluting gases that could speed up climate change.

What's happening?

New research from George Washington University reveals that permafrost — frozen ground in Arctic and high-altitude regions — is sinking at an alarming rate due to climate change, Phys.org reported. The study, published in Environmental Research Letters, found that as permafrost thaws, the ground subsides, causing widespread land disruptions.

This process, known as thaw subsidence (TS), is accelerating across North America and Eurasia. The study warns that more frequent wildfires and human activities, such as construction, are making the problem worse, putting infrastructure and ecosystems at risk. Despite its serious implications, monitoring of this phenomenon remains limited.

Why is permafrost thawing important?

Thawing permafrost doesn't just affect Arctic landscapes — it can also have major ripple effects that can impact communities across the globe.

As the ground sinks, roads, railways, and pipelines can collapse, posing dangers to people who rely on them. It also threatens global food systems by disrupting supply chains and destabilizing ecosystems.

But the biggest risk comes from what's trapped inside permafrost. This frozen ground holds massive amounts of organic material, and when it thaws, it releases heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and methane, as Wired explained. These potent gases intensify climate change, pushing the planet closer to a dangerous "tipping point" that scientists warn could accelerate warming beyond human control.

"The alarming harbinger of a net carbon source being unleashed sooner rather than later doesn't bode well. Once reached, many of these thresholds of adverse impacts on ecosystems cannot be reversed," Brenda Ekwurzel, a climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told the Guardian.

In addition, melting permafrost increases the likelihood of disease outbreaks. Ancient bacteria and viruses, long trapped in frozen ground, could reemerge, posing new health risks worldwide.

What's being done about melting permafrost?

Researchers stress the urgent need for better monitoring of permafrost subsidence. "It is evident that permafrost TS will play an increasingly important role under warming climatic conditions," the study's authors concluded. "Therefore, improving TS estimates by field studies, remote sensing measurements and improved modeling is critically needed to provide better understanding of permafrost degradation and its consequences."

On a policy level, governments and organizations are working to slow permafrost loss by cutting greenhouse gas pollution. Advances in clean energy, such as solar and wind power, can help reduce the warming that fuels permafrost thaw. Meanwhile, climate adaptation strategies — such as reinforcing infrastructure in vulnerable regions — are being explored to minimize damage.

On an individual level, reducing reliance on dirty energy sources such as oil and gas, electrifying homes, and supporting climate policies that address critical climate issues can all contribute to slowing Arctic warming.

