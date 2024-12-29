Scientists issue dire warning following new report on disasters impacting Alaska: 'Weather had little to do with the floods'

Alaska is experiencing the real effects of the changing climate, from increasing floods to challenges in its fisheries, as rising temperatures continue to reshape the region.

What's Happening?

A new report from the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy highlights how melting glaciers and extreme weather are affecting the state. One of the most alarming findings, as reported by Juneau Empire, is the flooding in Juneau caused by glacial melt, with experts pointing out that "weather had little to do with the floods."

Over the past two years, flooding from Suicide Basin has damaged or destroyed more than 300 homes. This devastation, tied to the long-term thinning of the Mendenhall Glacier, has been called a "spotlight event" because it spotlights the transformations of Alaska's landscape due to warming temperatures.

Why It Matters

Extreme weather is no stranger to Alaska. In 2022, Typhoon Merbok slammed into 40 communities along 1,300 miles of coastline, leaving destruction in its wake. Deadly landslides in southeast Alaska have also added to the toll.

On top of the flooding, Alaska's fisheries are in crisis. Marine heat waves and ocean acidification have shrunk salmon populations and put the state's seafood industry in jeopardy. With $1.8 billion in lost revenue, communities and workers who depend on these resources are most impacted.

The report emphasized that human-driven climate change is the reason for these events. Melting glaciers, thawing permafrost, and rising sea levels are creating more severe flooding, landslides, and erosion, resulting in families being displaced.

What's Being Done?

The good news is Alaska isn't sitting back. In Juneau, leaders are working on a $100 million plan to prevent future flooding. Land stabilization projects across the state are helping combat erosion, while sustainable management plans are being discussed to keep fisheries thriving, according to Alaska's commerce department.

Tech solutions like flood-resistant infrastructure and carbon capture are also offering hope for long-term protection. And policies like the Inflation Reduction Act give individuals tools to make a difference — like electrifying their homes or supporting clean energy projects.

Alaska's struggles reflect a global crisis affecting communities everywhere. Together, countries and states can make a difference by adopting clean energy, supporting sustainable businesses, and investing in resilient infrastructure.

