Onlooker captures video of 'huge' yacht idling in local marina: 'Biggest … even next to a cruise ship'

Hearing about "megayachts" and "superyachts" is one thing, but one TikTok user's recent post about a boating behemoth drove home how excessive these vessels truly are.

Lennytravels (@lennywilltravel) spotted a megayacht in the Puerto Vallarta Marina and shared a brief but enraging clip on the platform.

On-screen captions said the yacht was valued at $300 million and was 350 feet long.

"I don't know if I have seen a bigger yacht anywhere. Super yacht for sure. Biggest yacht, even next to a cruise ship it's still huge," the post's caption read.

Megayachts are not new, but they've become increasingly controversial in recent years due to the outsized impact that the ultra-wealthy's yachts and private jets have on people and the planet.

Nongovernmental organization Oxfam has long demanded a tax on yachts and private jets, calling them an "extreme luxury lifestyle choice that come with a significant environmental cost."

Oxfam reviewed a year of yachting activity across 23 billionaires' superyachts, which traveled an average of "12,465 nautical miles a year."

The group estimated that each yacht generated 5,672 tons of pollution annually and reiterated its calls for "fair taxes" to offset the ecological damage caused by the yachts.

Several commenters on TikTok identified the yacht as an "Attessa" and asserted that it was one of several owned by billionaire Dennis Washington.

A Reddit user previously spotted Washington's yachts in Puerto Vallarta, while others spied one or more of his five luxury vessels in Vancouver and San Diego. Each yacht was valued in the hundreds of millions.

TikTok users were blown away by the megayacht's sheer size, which the original poster struggled to capture in a single shot.

"What's the point of this massive ship that only a couple people use? Bet the crew spends more time on it than the owners," one replied.

"But the companies they own can't pay a livable wage," another said, seemingly throwing shade at another known yacht enthusiast.

"How much is too much, as I struggle to make my car payment," someone else lamented.

"GROSS DISPLAY OF WEALTH," a fourth commenter wrote.

