Jeff Bezos sparks backlash as video exposes lavish purchases: 'How is this fair?'

Jeff Bezos is drawing flak anew after a TikTok clip featured his mega-yacht fleet — a floating empire that costs tens of millions each year to operate. While the billionaire can afford this extravagance, many question the environmental and social implications of such indulgence.

In the clip, Waldman Media (@waldmanmedia) highlighted Bezos' 416-foot luxury sailing yacht Koru and its custom-built support vessel Abeona. The Koru can cruise at 14 knots over long ocean distances while the 246-foot-long Abeona carries extra equipment and watercraft.

Koru is a 127-meter (417 ft) sailing yacht built by Oceanco for Jeff Bezos. Delivered in 2023, Koru is the world's largest sailing yacht and features a three-mast schooner rig. Her hull and superstructure are constructed from aluminum and steel, supporting advanced hydrodynamics and hybrid propulsion. Designed for both luxury and performance, Koru includes a swimming pool, expansive deck areas, and bespoke interior finishes by Dykstra Naval Architects and MCM. The yacht employs cutting-edge navigation systems and sustainability-conscious systems, reducing environmental impact during long-range cruising. Abeona is Koru's custom-built support vessel, measuring approximately 75 meters (246 ft). Built by Damen Yachting, Abeona is part of the Sea Axe range and is designed to carry tenders, toys, and support equipment for Koru. Equipped with a helipad, launch and recovery systems, and additional crew accommodations, Abeona enhances operational flexibility and logistics support. Her robust hull form and fast transit capability ensure safe, efficient service in diverse sea conditions. Together, Koru and Abeona represent a pinnacle of modern yacht engineering and expedition-ready luxury.

Together, the two vessels employ almost 100 crew members and cost more than $50 million per year to operate — roughly $157,000 per day or $6,500 an hour.

Critics in the comments argued that the issue goes beyond money. They pointed to the environmental impact associated with superyacht travel and questioned the ethics of excessive luxury at a time when many communities are facing resource strains, poverty, and worsening weather disruptions.

According to an Oxfam report, superyachts are among the most environmentally harmful excesses of the super-rich. The report found that one superyacht produces around 5,672 tons of pollution each year — equivalent to what an average person contributes in 860 years.

These pollutants contribute to worsening global conditions that disproportionately affect those with the least ability to cope, per the World Economic Forum. Rising global temperatures act as steroids for extreme weather events, which disrupt food production and drive food prices worldwide.

All these implications deepen the social divide. While Bezos and other billionaires enjoy high-end luxury — insulated from the impacts of planet warming — millions around the world struggle with access to basic human rights, such as food, clean water, and safe shelter.

This is also why there is a need for education about greenwashing, which involves the wealthy promoting misleading images of sustainability while maintaining highly polluting lifestyles, as well as stronger support for businesses and eco-friendly initiatives that truly benefit people and the planet.

While there are a handful of commenters who believe that billionaires deserve to enjoy the wealth they have, one thing is clear: luxury comes with environmental and societal consequences.

For most commenters, this was undeniable: "How is this fair?" asked one commenter.

"Too much wealth to a small group of people," said another.

