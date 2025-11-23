Authorities endure battle with harmful creatures in essential harbor: 'Has officially been declared'

"The boating community's vigilance is what keeps our harbors healthy."

In a big win for native species, some invasive creatures have been eradicated from one vigilant harbor.

According to an update in Boating New Zealand, "Whangapoua Harbor, on the eastern side of the Coromandel Peninsula, has officially been declared free of the invasive Mediterranean fanworm."

Sabella spallanzanii had been a detriment to both local marine life and the surrounding boating community. It was notorious for blocking native species in the area from crucial food and latching onto the bottoms of boats, ruining their hulls over time.

As with many invasive species, the Mediterranean fanworm was accidentally brought to New Zealand via a ship, and from there, it quickly reproduced and multiplied. The spread was so notable that the Waikato Regional Council and Biosecurity New Zealand teamed up to put a stop to the invasion, per Boating NZ.

After five long years, their efforts paid off with the declaration of clearance.

Invasive species like the Mediterranean fanworm can wreak havoc on communities and the surrounding environments simply by existing. They take up valuable nutrients native species need, disrupt the flow of the food chain, and will sometimes even eat other species out of existence.

Native species are crucial to maintain a balanced environment. Without them, detrimental effects can occur, including an uptick in disease, a reduction in biodiversity, and a loss of much-needed environmental stability.

Beyond the assistance of bigger entities, anyone can help protect native flora and fauna by learning to identify invasive species in their local area.

Many have begun to partake in a rising wave of turning invasive species into delicious meals, as their consumption benefits the people eating them and the environments from which they are removed.

Even the surrounding community of Whangapoua Harbor had a hand in the monitoring, reporting, and systematic removal of the invasive worms from their boats.

Marine biosecurity officer Dave Pickering told Boating NZ that erasing the fanworms from the harbor was a collaborative effort, noting how "the boating community's vigilance is what keeps our harbors healthy."

