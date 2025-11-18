Beachgoer raises concerns with photo of decades-old item found in sand: 'Tremendously sad'

"This is why we don't use them anymore."

A Redditor is sparking debate online after posting an image of a decades-old McDonald's wrapper onto the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit.

"40 year old styrofoam McDonald's wrapper washed up on the shore," the post reads, showcasing an image of an old McDonald's wrapper that was buried in the sand and still in relatively good shape even after all of these years.

This is a straightforward example of why plastic pollution is such a significant issue, as plastic products like this wrapper pose a substantial threat to the environment due to their inability to decompose naturally, potentially lasting for hundreds of years.

They can also break down into harmful microplastics if left in one place for extended periods through chemical leakage. If consumed through contaminated water or food, they could lead to severe biological health defects, including accelerating the growth of cancer.

"40 years and the lettering is still intact. It's impressive, and tremendously sad," one user commented.

Styrofoam products are especially known to fall apart easily, and many states are working to implement widespread bans on products made with them for this reason.

"This is why we don't use them anymore. But I do miss the old yellow McChicken styrofoam box," one user wrote under the post.

"Meanwhile there's a chain restaurant near me that STILL uses styrofoam cups. Should be illegal at this point," wrote another.

Finding ways to reduce plastic use and supporting businesses that are working to reduce their own plastic consumption, such as McDonald's with its styrofoam containers, is key to preventing plastic waste, both old and new, from continuing to accumulate and harm our environment.

Taking action to clean up plastic in your community can provide much-needed support toward this goal, big or small.

Scientists are also working diligently on solutions to break down and repurpose microplastics, both to prevent them from entering the environment and to ensure they find practical applications.

