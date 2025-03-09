Government proposes controversial fishing ban in popular bay: 'A major threat to the fisheries'

In a proactive move to safeguard marine biodiversity, Hawaiʻi's Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has introduced new regulations targeting fishing practices in Maunalua Bay. These measures aim to protect critical marine life, create a Fisheries Management Area, and establish long-term sustainable fishing within Maunalua Bay.

The new Fisheries Management Area, which covers the area starting from the Diamond Head buoy to the tip of Kawaihoa Point, includes restrictions on the taking and/or possession of five specific marine species: Ula pāpapa (slipper lobster), Triton's trumpet, Ula (spiny lobster), Horned helmet, and ʻalakuma (7-11 crab).

It also restricts nighttime dive spearfishing, which takes effect 30 minutes after sunset and ends 30 minutes before sunrise, according to the news release from the DLNR.

"They [the Maunalua Bay users] really identified night spearfishing as a major threat to the fisheries in the bay and thought that was kind of a simple solution that wouldn't impact too many fishers, but could make a big difference in the bay," Brian Neilsen of the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources told Hawaiʻi News Now.

This community-led effort stemmed from concerns raised by the Maunalua Bay community regarding the declining number of species. The community's observations prompted the DLNR to take action to ensure the sustainability of the bay's marine ecosystem.

However, while these regulations aim to protect marine life and promote sustainable fishing, they have elicited mixed reactions. Some individuals and organizations expressed concerns, such as a need for more restrictive rules on forms of fishing like netting and trapping.

They also surmised that the nighttime spearfishing ban may result in the relocation of this practice to the Waimanalo area. Moreover, the opposition cited that nighttime spearfishing is a cultural practice for some locals. The proposed rules were adapted to reflect these sentiments. One such compromise provided more flexibility in terms of schedule as it pertained to the proposed ban on night dive spearfishing.

Similar conservation efforts have been observed elsewhere. For instance, in 2024 the DLNR requested the extension of the temporary fishing ban on the pākuʻikuʻi (Achilles tang) to promote population sustainability.

