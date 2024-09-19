New York governor signs hunting and fishing bills with wide-ranging impacts for state wildlife: 'We must take every measure necessary'

"Our marine resources are critical to both our environment and our economy, especially across Long Island."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed seven bills to protect wildlife, including sharks, bears, deer, migratory birds, and other animals, according to Wide Open Spaces.

Hochul recognized the importance of these animals to the state of New York and people everywhere and moved to protect them so they could thrive.

"Our animal populations are at the center of industry and culture for much of our state and serve an intrinsic purpose for all of us," she said. "We must take every measure necessary to protect them."

Hochul chose to protect these animals not only because they are important to the state of New York, but also because their well-being impacts so much more.

For instance, the bill permits only certain fishing hooks to be used when fishing for sharks. Keeping the shark population at healthy levels is good for ocean ecosystems, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Sharks help keep prey species populations at the right levels so there aren't consequences elsewhere in the ecosystem. They can also help keep algae from growing on — and slowly destroying — coral reefs.

Hochul also moved to protect migratory birds, which also have positive effects on lives and ecosystems wherever they fly. The U.S Geological Survey says that they help pollinate plants, keep pest populations under control, and serve as food for other animals that need it. Without these birds, we might notice more bugs and a lower food supply.

The benefits of the bills Hochul signed were wide-ranging. Her state senators and representatives largely applauded the effort, for a variety of reasons.

Assemblymember Fred W. Thiele, Jr explained, "Our marine resources are critical to both our environment and our economy, especially across Long Island."

State Senator Rachel May, who presented at least one of the bills, added, "New York is blessed with valuable natural resources and diverse wildlife. It is our responsibility to appreciate and protect these gifts for future generations."

If you want to join efforts like these to preserve animal populations, you can start by supporting companies that don't use plastic in their packaging. Less plastic means less waste that often ends up in the oceans. You can also join efforts to protect natural habitats, and even play video games that help with real-life animal conservation.

