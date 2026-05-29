'He wouldn't let go': Couple says tiger shark larger than their 12-foot kayak attacked them off Hawaiʻi

A peaceful paddle turned terrifying for a Maui couple when a tiger shark larger than their 12-foot kayak rammed and bit the boat more than a mile offshore.

Hawaii News Now reported that the encounter unfolded off Olowalu, Hawaiʻi. Cheslei Akima and Alika Dickerson said they were kayaking when they spotted a fin about 10 feet in front of them.

Akima said the shark then came straight toward them and latched onto the side of the kayak, shaking it violently.

"The shark then, like latches on to the side of the kayak, and he's just shaking us, and he wouldn't let go," Akima said.

Dickerson said he responded by punching the shark. The first two blows did not work, but the third caused the animal to let go of the kayak. The couple then paddled back to shore, unsure whether the vessel had been damaged badly enough to take on water. Bite marks left behind confirmed the encounter.

As Hawaii News Now detailed, University of Hawaiʻi marine biologists have said years of tracking around Hawaiʻi show Olowalu serves as a tiger shark mating area. The outlet also reported that this activity coincides with humpback season, suggesting that sharks may be feeding there as well.

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Shark encounters are still fairly rare, but recreational paddling, boating, swimming, and other water activities can put people in shark feeding or mating zones, especially in coastal ecosystems shaped by seasonal wildlife patterns.

As the oceans warm, experts have noted changes in the patterns and behaviors of marine wildlife, including sharks, and in the places where they are turning up. Many experts have cautioned that rising ocean temperatures have pushed traditional nursery grounds northward, in addition to other shifts.

As sharks move closer to human activity areas and spend more time around humans, they may become less afraid of people. This does not automatically make them a threat, but increased respect and awareness when in their habitats can go a long way.

Akima and Dickerson said the ordeal was unforgettable, but not enough to keep them out of the water.

"It was just so crazy," Akima said, according to HNN.

Even so, the couple added, "Gotta get back. We're actually determined to go back this weekend."

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