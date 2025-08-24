Expert issues warning as great white sharks move into new territory: 'These nurseries are moving north'

Increased shark sightings are sparking fear among Californians as beach-goers temporarily lose access to the water.

What's happening?

For those who grew up watching Jaws, the sight of a fin slicing through the waves sparks an instinctive fear. This summer, that fear is becoming real. At Rio Del Mar Beach, locals had a too-close-for-comfort encounter with a white shark.

On the morning of July 1, a junior lifeguard aide was setting up a buoy about 100 yards offshore when a six-to-eight-foot-long white shark brushed past him. The sighting led officials to close the beach for 48 hours, according to the Times Publishing Group.

What's driving the rise in shark encounters? Chris Lowe, marine biology professor and director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, explained it clearly: "These nurseries are moving north."

White shark numbers have been recovering since the 1990s, following California's 1994 protections. However, rising ocean temperatures have created a new challenge — sharks have established a nursery in Monterey Bay, where none existed before.

Why is this shark sighting concerning?

While the thought of sharks circling near shore might spark fear, it's also a sign of a larger shift in ocean ecosystems. Juvenile white sharks typically grow in warmer southern waters, where they're protected from larger predators and have steady access to food. But as ocean temperatures rise, these young sharks are venturing into unfamiliar territory — putting them in closer contact with humans.

That overlap increases the risk of accidental encounters, which can lead to beach closures, lost tourism revenue for coastal communities, and even harm to the sharks themselves if people react out of fear. Shifting habitats can also disrupt the balance of marine life in both the regions sharks are leaving and the ones they're entering.

What's being done about it?

Scientists are tracking shark movements with satellite tags, drones, and other tech to better predict where they'll appear — and to help keep both people and sharks safe. Local lifeguards are also stepping up public education, reminding swimmers and surfers to avoid wearing shiny jewelry, stay in groups, and steer clear of areas with seals or schools of fish.

On a broader scale, policies protecting shark populations — like California's white shark fishing ban — continue to play a key role in keeping their numbers (and our life-sustaining ecosystems) healthy. Conservation groups are also working to protect marine habitats, from kelp forests to coastal wetlands, which support the food sources sharks rely on.

