Video of man's narrow escape from shark attack goes viral: 'Always assume there is a predator in any body of water'

"Please don't make the same mistake and please keep your hands and feet in the vessel."

We all appreciate nature and its beauty, including the wildlife that inhabit it. Sometimes, we may take that appreciation to another level, putting others and our safety at risk.

A video posted to Reddit shows a man's nearly costly mistake with a shark — and it's evidence of someone placing their safety in jeopardy.

Shared under the subreddit r/nationalpark, the video highlights a group of friends fishing along a riverbank in Everglades National Park, where one is heard warning their friend to keep their hands out of the water. The friend disregards the advice, only to have a shark bite their hand, bringing them out of the boat and into the water.

"Shark attack in Everglades National Park. PSA: Please don't make the same mistake and please keep your hands and feet in the vessel," says the caption in the video.

Everglades National Park is a diverse landscape that houses endangered species such as crocodiles, manatees, and the Florida panther. Protecting 20% of the original southern Everglades in the U.S. state of Florida, it is the largest subtropical wilderness in the country. Made up of flooded grasslands and technically classified as a river, it is the only protected park area in the world where alligators and crocodiles coexist.

With a total area of 1,542,526 acres and an average of 1 million visitors per year, the park sees much activity with wildlife and therefore advises tourists to be cautious when they may be near.

As in the case of the Reddit post, aquatic ecosystems at Everglades house multiple shark species, such as the bull, blacktip, and lemon sharks. According to the National Parks Conservation Association, a warming planet has contributed to the Everglades experiencing increased precipitation and stronger hurricane seasons, compromising the habitats of numerous species. These species depend on the blend of both salt and freshwater environments, with what's known as brackish water.

These changes may be reflected in Everglades wildlife and their behavior patterns, which is why all should be cautious when traveling through the park. Keep an eye on your surroundings at all times, and when traveling along the river, maintain hands and feet within the boat.

"Most insane case of an unheeded warning I've seen maybe ever," wrote one Reddit user, surprised at the daring behavior of the Everglades visitor.

"It's not just gators in the water, we also have bull sharks. Always assume there is a predator in any body of water in Florida," commented another.

