Authorities complete incredible effort in national park that had been devastated by animal poachers: 'This marks an important milestone'

This national park in Zimbabwe is getting a much-needed makeover.

Conservation teams successfully relocated nearly 75 herbivores to Matusadona National Park in the northern part of the country.

The Parks and Wildlife Management Authority worked alongside the Matusadona Conservation Trust and other groups to send 50 buffalo and 24 antelope to the national park to kick-start a biodiversity restoration initiative.

"This marks an important milestone in ongoing conservation efforts within Matusadona National Park," spokesperson Tinashe Farawo told Pindulo.

Many of the park's animals — elephants, lions, buffalo, and rhinos — have fallen victim to poaching, and populations have been dwindling for decades.

Animal poaching is illegal but highly lucrative, and poachers go a long way to be hard to catch. Rhino horns, elephant ivory, and big cat skins are some of the most sought-after poached goods, all of which result in significant harm to the animal or its death.

Poaching is a threat to any environment, as it rapidly drives biodiversity loss. As animal populations decline, an ecosystem's fragile balance is disrupted, and that can lead to habitat destruction and species extinction.

It's not as simple as reintroducing animals — the habitat needs to be able to support them, too. Habitat loss is the most significant driver of endangerment and extinction, and without efforts to restore habitats, animals won't be able to thrive.

With new ownership and new initiatives, the conservationists are working to ensure that vast grasslands, rolling hills, and thick woodlands will return to their former glory along with the animals that live there.

Farawo is excited that the animals have safely arrived at their new home and knows their presence is a step toward restoration.

"These operations represent a significant step in the ongoing restoration of one of Zimbabwe's most important conservation areas," he said, per Pindulo.

