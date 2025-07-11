Authorities make disturbing discovery after stopping smugglers on highway: 'Sustained crackdown'

Hunting leopards is illegal, but that didn't stop the poachers who were caught in India with two leopard skins.

What's happening?

Leopard print is a trendy staple in lots of wardrobes, but most people wouldn't dream of wearing real leopard skin. Leopards are a vulnerable species, with a declining population. However, data from the Environmental Investigation Agency suggests that "leopards are the most poached and illegally traded of the big cat species," with almost 2,000 poached leopards seized between 2014 and 2023.

According to Hub News, on the outskirts of the Nagaon district in Assam, India, two suspects were apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on the highway. They were found to be smuggling two leopard skins and 20 leopard bones.

One of the culprits managed to escape, but the other was arrested and handed over to the Kathiatoli Forest Range authorities along with the seized items.

Why is poaching such an important issue?

The most obvious reason that poaching is so devastating is that it's an inhumane way to treat animals that puts profit above the lives of some of the planet's most magnificent and endangered creatures.

Leopards are among the top predators on Earth, which means a declining population due to poaching could have a devastating impact on the ecosystem's biodiversity.

According to a study by the University of California, the loss of apex predators like leopards can influence "changes in vegetation, wildfire frequency, infectious diseases, invasive species, water quality, and nutrient cycles."

The loss of these animals through poaching could have wide-reaching effects, which overall delay progress toward a cleaner, safer future for all.

What's being done about poaching?

The discovery of the smuggling attempt in Nagaon is part of what Hub News described as a "sustained crackdown by DRI and Customs officials in the North Eastern Region on the illegal wildlife trade."

Charities like the World Wildlife Fund are working to prevent the illegal wildlife trade by supporting rangers, exposing poaching hotspots, and pressuring governments to enforce regulations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.