Wildlife guide shares jaw-dropping video after making dangerous move with massive crocodile: 'Don't try this at home'

Most of us would prefer to admire a crocodile from a safe distance, but not Damian Duffy. The Australian wildlife guide, known as @wildmanadventurers on Instagram, recently shared a jaw-dropping video from Timor-Leste in Southeast Asia, where he had a close encounter with a massive saltwater crocodile.

In the video, Duffy is seen gripping the tail of a roughly 14.5-foot male saltwater crocodile in the wild. He calmly explains that if the animal had reacted aggressively, rather than calmly, the situation could have ended fatally. "Don't try this at home… just don't," Duffy warns in the caption.

Despite the disclaimer, the video has sparked controversy. Some viewers have criticized the post for sending a misleading message about wildlife safety. While Duffy urges others not to replicate his actions, he admits he'd do it again, saying sometimes you need to take a risk to have a true "experience."

Critics of the post have a point. While the footage is undeniably gripping, interactions like this can be incredibly dangerous, not just for humans but for the animals too.

Wildlife experts frequently warn that this kind of behavior can disrupt natural animal instincts, encourage risky tourism, and ultimately put people and ecosystems in harm's way. Even with expert knowledge, handling wild animals in this way easily sends a mixed message, blurring the line between respect for wildlife and thrill-seeking.

Concerns about the message behind Duffy's stunt have been reflected in the comment section.

One viewer wrote, "I enjoy a lot of your content but a couple recently I have some questions about haha."

Another added, "Love the vids but can't say I love the contradicting messages about safety."

And one commenter, clearly baffled, asked bluntly, "Genuine question: Are you mad?"

While Duffy's daring approach makes for compelling content, it also raises important conversations about responsible human-wildlife interaction and the line between education and entertainment.

