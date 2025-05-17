  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife guide shares jaw-dropping video after making dangerous move with massive crocodile: 'Don't try this at home'

"Love the vids but can't say I love the contradicting messages about safety."

by Megan Lewis
"Love the vids but can’t say I love the contradicting messages about safety."

Photo Credit: iStock

Most of us would prefer to admire a crocodile from a safe distance, but not Damian Duffy. The Australian wildlife guide, known as @wildmanadventurers on Instagram, recently shared a jaw-dropping video from Timor-Leste in Southeast Asia, where he had a close encounter with a massive saltwater crocodile. 

In the video, Duffy is seen gripping the tail of a roughly 14.5-foot male saltwater crocodile in the wild. He calmly explains that if the animal had reacted aggressively, rather than calmly, the situation could have ended fatally. "Don't try this at home… just don't," Duffy warns in the caption. 

Despite the disclaimer, the video has sparked controversy. Some viewers have criticized the post for sending a misleading message about wildlife safety. While Duffy urges others not to replicate his actions, he admits he'd do it again, saying sometimes you need to take a risk to have a true "experience." 

Critics of the post have a point. While the footage is undeniably gripping, interactions like this can be incredibly dangerous, not just for humans but for the animals too. 

Wildlife experts frequently warn that this kind of behavior can disrupt natural animal instincts, encourage risky tourism, and ultimately put people and ecosystems in harm's way. Even with expert knowledge, handling wild animals in this way easily sends a mixed message, blurring the line between respect for wildlife and thrill-seeking. 

Concerns about the message behind Duffy's stunt have been reflected in the comment section. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

One viewer wrote, "I enjoy a lot of your content but a couple recently I have some questions about haha." 

Another added, "Love the vids but can't say I love the contradicting messages about safety." 

And one commenter, clearly baffled, asked bluntly, "Genuine question: Are you mad?" 

While Duffy's daring approach makes for compelling content, it also raises important conversations about responsible human-wildlife interaction and the line between education and entertainment.

Do you think people should be allowed to keep exotic animals as pets?

Yes 👍

No 👎

It depends on the animal 🐍

It depends on the person 🤓

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x