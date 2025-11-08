Experts issue warning about concerning weather phenomenon: 'The clock is ticking'

"This will have even larger implications."

This year's extreme droughts across eastern Canada could result in catastrophic conditions for next year, one expert warned.

What's happening?

This year has seen extreme drought conditions for the Maritimes region of Canada. It consists of the eastern provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

As CBC News meteorologist Ryan Snoddon reported, for the six months leading up to Oct. 20, much of the region saw precipitation levels that were 4 to 12 inches less than normal.

As of Sept. 30, the Canadian Drought Monitor labeled most of that region as having moderate to exceptional drought conditions.

Extreme drought is always concerning. But given Canada's harsh weather, it puts the region under a particularly difficult time crunch.

"The clock is ticking on replenishing the water table before the ground freezes this winter," Snoddon wrote.

Why are droughts important?

Extreme weather events, such as droughts, have always existed. As pollution causes global temperatures to increase, however, those events have also increased in frequency and severity.

A 2020 study found that human-caused temperature increases are a driving force behind this century's megadrought in southwestern North America. In the western United States and northern Mexico, that temperature increase accounts for 46% of the drought's severity.

Droughts can have a devastating impact on a region. They create a lack of drinking water for humans and wildlife and a lack of necessary irrigation water for farming.

What's being done about droughts?

For the long term, we all can take action to create less pollution and create fewer extreme droughts. Using less plastic, driving an electric vehicle, and conserving water can help to create a better future for us and our planet.

But for the Maritimes, the best hope to end this drought is a winter full of heavy snowfall. That precipitation would provide the region with the water it desperately needs.

"If Old Man Winter really delivers, the upcoming cold season could actually help with our drought recovery for the long term and into next year's growing season," Snoddon wrote. "However, if the drought continues into the winter and we don't see even the average snowfall we need, this will have even larger implications for next year."

