Researchers issue urgent warning after witnessing disturbing behavioral shift in ocean species: 'It's really just horrific'

"All the signs are indicating there has been a pretty intensive change."

Thousands of gray whales are migrating north from Mexico's Baja lagoons in visibly emaciated condition, with some so thin their ribs are protruding. Researchers report record-low calf numbers and fear another mass die-off is underway, per a report published in The Oregonian.

What's happening?

Scientists point to the warming Arctic as the root cause of the potential crisis. Melting sea ice disrupts the growth of algae that feeds the seafloor ecosystem, which in turn supports the shrimp-like amphipods gray whales depend on. With less food available, whales are arriving at breeding grounds malnourished and leaving with even less energy to complete their 12,000-mile migration north.

"All the signs are indicating there has been a pretty intensive change in the Arctic," said Josh Stewart, an ecologist in Oregon State University's Marine Mammal Institute in Newport.

This isn't the gray whale's first crisis. Between 2018 and 2023, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared an "unusual mortality event" after nearly 700 gray whales stranded along the West Coast. Though the declaration was lifted in late 2023, spring's alarming reports suggest the threat is far from over.

What's more, gray whale calves are nearly nowhere to be found. During the whales' fall southbound journey, not a single calf was spotted — a first in over 40 years of tracking. Now, on their northbound return, only three calves have been observed, compared to 21 just last year.

"The numbers so far are the lowest ever and the whales we are seeing are extremely emaciated," said Alisa Schulman-Janiger, a leading whale census worker. "They have bulging ribs with shoulder blades and vertebrae visible even from shore. It's really just horrific."

Why are these gray whale patterns important?

Gray whales are resilient — they've survived commercial whaling and past climate shifts. But their challenges are piling up: warming oceans, shrinking food supplies, and microplastics. A recent study found that nearly 70% of marine mammals sampled had microplastics embedded in their lungs and fat.

When whales struggle, it's a warning sign for the rest of the world. These animals help regulate the ocean's carbon cycle and support the food chains that coastal communities rely on for everything from fishing to tourism. A collapse in whale populations signals deeper instability in marine ecosystems, which can threaten livelihoods, local economies, and even our access to affordable, sustainable seafood.

What's being done about gray whale health?

The ocean is absorbing 90% of the planet's excess heat, and marine heat waves are now reaching the seafloor, lasting longer and hitting harder than surface events. But you can help to fight back against a warming climate.

Cut back on single-use plastics: Reduce microplastic pollution by choosing reusable items.

Reduce microplastic pollution by choosing reusable items. Support clean energy initiatives: Lower carbon pollution to slow ocean warming.

Lower carbon pollution to slow ocean warming. Stay informed: Follow organizations such as the NOAA and local marine mammal networks to track whale health and strandings.

Follow organizations such as the NOAA and local marine mammal networks to track whale health and strandings. Get involved locally: Many coastal areas have marine mammal stranding response teams or citizen science programs that rely on volunteers. Your time and awareness can directly support whale conservation and ocean health.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.