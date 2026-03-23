Expert calls for hands-on effort to control pervasive weed taking over native habitats

LA resident Christian (@mixerchristian) was getting started on some public service and was keen to talk about the benefits of it with his TikTok followers.

"Imagine a world where instead of spraying poison along every highway we just had a crew that came by and pulled a weed every now and then," Christian says in his video.

Christian then goes on to do some weeding alongside the highway while explaining how doing so, instead of relying on indiscriminate herbicides, allows for native plants to spread and establish themselves.

Weeds are typically invasive plants that have been transported into the area by human activity. Once free of the checks and balances that they evolved with, invasive species establish monopolies on important resources and reduce local biodiversity by outcompeting native species.

This phenomenon can become a massive headache for people as much as ecosystems. One study suggested invasive species incur hundreds of billions of dollars in costs every year worldwide.

This is why it's important to rewild green spaces as much as possible. Although it takes a bit more elbow grease, manual weeding is a method vouched for by many gardeners. By controlling weeds without chemicals, gardeners are preventing harsh herbicides from polluting local water supplies and from being ingested by wildlife.

Supporting native plants with diligent weeding allows them to thrive even in drought conditions. Local wildlife is also able to benefit, such as by providing much-needed food to pollinators.

In the midst of his work, Christian mentioned that weeding was "kind of therapeutic," which has some real basis in science. Studies have shown that community gardening has mental health benefits.

Christian's TikTok followers were super supportive of the work he was willing to do to support native plantlife.

"It's beneficial in so many ways," said one community member. "Creates jobs, cleaner communities, prettier landscapes, native ecosystems, education, and culture."

"Wow beautiful," replied another.

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