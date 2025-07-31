Scientists develop groundbreaking device inspired by manta rays — here's how it could solve pressing issue in our waters

Scientists have created a groundbreaking device based on the manta ray's filtering ability. The fast and efficient "biometric filter" separates microplastic particles from water. This tool is combating plastic pollution and ensuring clean water in our communities.

A study from Science Direct explains that the filter's design is like the manta ray's gill rakers. Using something called "Dean secondary flow" allows continuous direction changes in the device. It's mimicry: a swirling motion in serpentine (curved) channels combined with "lobe filtering."

Microplastic particles, often smaller than five millimeters, are an almost unavoidable pollutant. They are everywhere, from oceans and soil to plants, our food, and even inside the human body.

Tiny fragments smaller than 50 micrometers are of high concern to organisms. Serious conditions can surface, including oxidative stress, neurotoxicity, and endocrine disruption.

The widespread presence of microplastics marks the urgency to remove them from our environment.

Traditional water filtration methods often struggle with microplastics. They end up with clogging, high costs, or inefficiency with large volumes. To overcome these challenges, researchers drew inspiration from the humble manta ray.

Manta rays are expert filter feeders. They can capture plankton smaller than the gaps in their gill filters while swimming. Manta rays achieve this without clogging through a unique mechanism.

Mimicking this natural marvel, scientists designed a "biomimetic microfluidic filter." It involves a serpentine microchannel with filtering lobes. This coupling filters particles, including those smaller than the gaps in its filter.

The manta ray-like device maintains high efficiency and throughput through three main functions. Mechanisms of "attraction," "ricochet," and "collision" guide the particles for separation.

This portable biomimetic microfluidic filter boasts several impressive capabilities. Filtration efficiencies can reach over 96% for 10-micrometer particles. It operates at high flow rates and offers self-cleaning performance.

The technology has the potential to make cleaner drinking water and safer aquatic environments. Reducing microplastic contamination in our water sources reduces our exposure to these particles.

Cleaner waterways also benefit ecosystems, supporting healthier fish populations and recreational areas. Devices like this that block contaminants are crucial to safeguarding public health.

While more research is needed to commercialize this technology, it demonstrates practical promise. It can handle complex environmental samples like suspensions containing microplastics and yeast cells.

An innovative, efficient platform for continuous filtration contributes to curbing plastic waste. It offers a tangible solution to reduce the amount of plastic trash littering our planet. Conscious choices like plastic-free products also play a vital role in reducing microplastics.

The sustainable approach of each effort impacts both our oceans and the food we eat.

