Officials issue warning amid concerning spread of toxic 'hammerhead worm': 'Don't squish or cut them'

A destructive invasive pest has been migrating north along the East Coast, according to WBZ News.

What's happening?

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has issued a warning about the hammerhead worm.

This is a hammerhead worm. If you are thinking that it doesn't look like it belongs in Maine, you're right! But there... Posted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Wednesday 6 August 2025

The hammerhead worm is originally from Asia, but has been seen in America since the early 1900s. Recently, its presence has been increasing in Maine. They've also been spotted farther south in Texas, and out in California, Washington, Oregon, and elsewhere in the U.S.

Why are hammerhead worms important?

Hammerhead worms feed primarily on earthworms. With few natural predators, hammerhead worms are able to entirely wipe out earthworm populations. Its toxic exterior can also be an irritant if humans or pets make contact with it. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said hammerhead worms can impact native plant growth.

Invasive species are introduced to new territories thanks to human transportation. When free of the natural checks and balances a species evolved with, it can rapidly outcompete native species. As it does so, an invasive species can establish a monopoly on vital resources like food, water, and space, pushing out native species.

As native species decline, so too does biodiversity and the vital ecosystem services that humans depend on. One study suggests that invasive species incur hundreds of billions of dollars in economic costs annually around the world.

What's being done about hammerhead worms?

"Don't squish or cut them. That's how they multiply!" warned the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Instead, they should be captured in a bag and frozen for 48 hours before being disposed of. They can also be drowned in soapy water. Witnesses are encouraged to report sightings to iNaturalist.

Citizen science initiatives like this can help better inform protection measures. Sharp-eyed conservationists can also get in touch with government authorities if the worm is found in retail soil. This can spur action to stop the spread of contaminated soil.

