Residents who lost their homes to wildfires are now facing another looming threat: 'I have fears about it'

The devastation left behind by wildfires can often be felt for years. From loss of human life to catastrophic property damage, fires can leave a permanent impact on a survivor's life. But following multiple costly fires in January 2025, many coastal California residents are now facing another looming threat.

What's happening?

The Palisades and Eaton Fires resulted in the deaths of nearly 30 people and caused extensive damage, including the destruction of over 15,000 structures and burning more than 66,000 acres. In Malibu, many beachfront homes were completely lost to the fires. As noted by SFGate, many of the homes were valued at more than $30 million, with some as much as $85 million.

According to a report from the Joint Economic Committee, wildfires cost the U.S. between $394 and $893 billion annually due to economic losses and damages. This includes property damage, direct and indirect deaths and injuries, health impacts from wildfire smoke, and income loss.

But as Malibu residents pick up the pieces and mourn their losses, they are faced with the growing concern of rising sea levels. With some homes situated just feet from the waters of the Pacific Ocean, homeowners face a grueling decision of whether to rebuild or relocate.

Joan Zoloth, a retired journalist and owner of property in Malibu, explained the difficulty of moving forward with a life on the beach.

"I have fears about it," Zoloth told Context. "I've talked to my children about it, and they're aware of it, they believe in science. But they still talk about wanting to rebuild."

Why are rising sea levels important to California?

Much like the Zoloth family, many residents of coastal communities are facing similar dilemmas. Anne Guerry, lead scientist with the Natural Capital Project at California's Stanford University, explained the difficulty surrounding the issue. Guerry raises the idea of managed retreat, or a strategy in which communities relocate people, buildings, and infrastructure away from areas at risk of frequent or intense climate-related events, such as flooding or wildfires.

Guerry said that managed retreat may sound like a legitimate choice in theory, but "in practice you're talking about real people and their homes and their life savings, and it's really hard to have those conversations." While officials in communities like Malibu continue to work together in the wake of the fires, managed retreat remains tucked away in their back pocket.

A report from the California Coastal Commission estimates that by 2100, sea levels may rise by up to six feet. But before then, communities may be severely impacted by large "El Niño-driven storm events." This would be paired with high tides and large waves, which would threaten the beachfront homes and residents.

What's being done about sea level rise?

Sea levels rise primarily due to the thermal expansion of ocean water and the melting of ice sheets in the Arctic. In simple terms, as the planet warms, oceans absorb more heat, causing water to expand and take up more space. On a similar note, the melting of ice sheets adds more water to the oceans, contributing to the overall rise in sea level.

To help combat sea level rise, many countries around the world have enacted policies to reduce carbon pollution. Adopted by 195 nations, the Paris Agreement aims to slow down the rate at which the global temperature has risen. In doing so, we may be able to limit the amount of sea level rise as well.

If not, many coastal communities may eventually be left with unfavorable solutions to fight sea level rise. As the CCC noted, "Perhaps the most long-term strategy is to relocate or remove existing development in hazardous seaside areas."

