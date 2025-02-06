Scientists celebrate after making first-time discovery inside Southeast Asian cave: 'It's an exciting moment'

"We were thrilled to confirm this species in Bangladesh."

Scientists spotted the great Himalayan leaf-nosed bat in Bangladesh for the first time, expanding the map of where this fascinating creature lives across Asia, as reported by Mongabay.

A team of researchers found these unique bats living in a cool, dark cave in southeastern Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts during field surveys between July and December 2023. The discovery brings fresh hope for wildlife protection in the region.

"We were thrilled to confirm this species in Bangladesh," said lead researcher M. Abdul Aziz of Jahangirnagar University's Department of Zoology. "It's an exciting moment for both local and global bat conservation efforts, as this discovery not only adds to the national fauna but also provides a deeper understanding of the species' distribution across South Asia."

The bats' distinctive nose-leaf structure helps them live in complete darkness. About 75-80 of these bats now call the cave home, sharing their space with other bat species.

This finding marks a breakthrough for Bangladesh's wildlife checklist. Before this discovery, scientists knew of 31 bat species in the country. Now they've added one more to the list, suggesting more hidden treasures might exist in Bangladesh's caves and forests.

The cave housing these bats holds special meaning for local communities, as it serves as a spiritual retreat for a Buddhist monk. Thanks to this cultural significance, the cave receives protection from local authorities, creating a haven for its winged residents.

But the story gets better. These bats play a key role in keeping our ecosystems healthy by eating insects and helping plants reproduce. Their presence shows the rich biodiversity of the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

"With this discovery, we now have a clearer picture of the diversity of bat species in Bangladesh," Aziz said. "But there's still much to be done to fully understand the distribution and ecological role of bats in the country."

The research team plans to keep studying caves across Bangladesh, hoping to uncover more natural wonders and protect them for future generations.

