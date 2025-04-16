Scientists baffled after observing unusual behavior in vulnerable bird species: 'Their farming actions play an important role'

"Lyrebirds are widespread and active across millions of hectares of forest."

The superb lyrebird, an Australian ground-dwelling songbird, has long been known for its talent for mimicry and elaborate mating dance.

But scientists recently discovered that this bird is more than a master impressionist with a knack for shaking its tail feather — it's also a forest farmer with a surprisingly big impact.

As reported by Earth.com, researchers at La Trobe University recently published findings in the Journal of Animal Ecology that reveal the lyrebird actively cultivates its own food supply by raking through the forest floor. With this behavior, it plays a key role in maintaining biodiversity, offsetting what it eats by continuously replenishing the food source — and even preventing forest fires.

By observing the lyrebird's natural foraging technique and recreating it in a simulation, researchers learned just how much the bird was altering the environment and helping its favorite foods — invertebrates like worms, spiders, and centipedes — thrive.

According to the study's lead author, Alex Maisey, "Lyrebirds set up the perfect home for their prey, creating conditions with more food resources and effectively fattening them up before eating them."

In an article for The Conversation, the authors added: "The interaction between lyrebirds and invertebrates has wide benefits for forests. Invertebrates help cycle nutrients and disperse seeds. They also provide food for many birds, small mammals and reptiles."

Not only are lyrebirds enriching habitats for other creatures by spreading nutrients, but they're also helping prevent bushfires — a natural part of Australia's ecosystem that has become more frequent and intense due to rising global temperatures.

The researchers found lyrebirds can move around a whopping 155 tonnes (171 tons) of organic material per hectare, making sure it breaks down and enriches the soil. "Lyrebirds are widespread and active across millions of hectares of forest. Their farming actions play an important role in maintaining forest biodiversity," said Dr. Maisey.

By recognizing lyrebirds as "ecosystem engineers," conservationists hope to better protect their habitat — and in turn, protect the forests they help maintain.

These findings show just how vital local biodiversity is — and how much we rely on native species to maintain balance in the natural world. If you're feeling inspired by this feathered forest farmer, you can take local action to support native wildlife and sustainable ecosystems in your own community.

As Dr. Maisey told the British Ecological Society: "Without the lyrebird, these forests would be vastly different — poorer in biodiversity and less resilient to disturbances like fire. Understanding and protecting these natural ecosystem engineers is crucial for maintaining the health of our forests for future generations."

