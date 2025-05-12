Experts stunned after trail cameras confirm sighting of elusive species creeping through forest — here's why it matters

"Although this might be less obvious to the average American … a large variety of organisms maintain human consumption needs."

Trail cameras in Thailand have captured stunning images of a critically endangered Malayan tiger, as well as several other species, the Miami Herald reported.

With only 150 Malayan tigers believed to remain in the wild, the sighting is exceedingly rare. The Bangkok Post called the images "another major milestone in the country's conservation efforts."

"This discovery highlights the ecological richness of Bang Lang National Park and Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary in Yala," said Chalerm Phoommai, director of Thailand's Wildlife Conservation Office, per the Post.

The images also show the important role that trail cameras play in conservation efforts. Beyond generating public awareness through attention-grabbing photos and videos, trail cameras allow experts to collect important data on animal movement patterns, range size, demographics, and population size, according to Texas A&M University's Natural Resources Institute.

By collecting such data, scientists can track population declines and monitor the success of repopulation efforts, making trail cameras indispensable tools in the quest to maintain biodiversity.

Why does biodiversity matter?

"Humans depend on biodiversity for survival, such as the foods we eat, the medicines we take to stay healthy, and materials we wear or use to build our homes," according to the U.S. National Park Service. "Although this might be less obvious to the average American who purchases supermarket food from a select few grain and livestock species, a large variety of organisms maintain human consumption needs."

In other words, humans need to maintain biodiversity for the good of the species. Promisingly, trail-camera images such as that of the Malayan tiger can help spread awareness about the importance of conservation efforts and demonstrate that such efforts can, in fact, yield positive results.

People interested in helping to maintain and improve biodiversity can take small but significant steps in their own lives, including maintaining a home garden that helps pollinators.

"Many people feel powerless when it comes to fighting biodiversity loss," said Thomas Timberlake, author of a study on the benefits of home gardens on biodiversity. "But our study shows that individual citizens can make a big difference."

Home gardening might not directly save Malayan tigers, but it could help save our food supply.

