Trail cameras capture rare footage of ancient species clinging to survival: 'This project is absolutely critical'

We hear a lot about animals becoming endangered, but not as much about them making a comeback.

That's why it's so exciting that, according to SBS News, Australia's freshwater turtles may be edging away from extinction.

These turtles are under threat in part because their eggs are a favorite food of foxes, which patrol riverbanks looking for them during hatching season.

While the foxes can't be kept away entirely, conservationists have had success either removing the eggs from the bank until they hatch or fencing in the nests along the river.

As Columbia University observed, saving endangered species like these turtles isn't just cool, it will also help us live better.

When species go extinct, it can affect each one of us. Their absence can lead to reduced water quality, lower crop yields, and even affect human physical health. All species are connected, even if we don't always understand how.

According to the state of California, it's important that we all come together to find new ways to preserve species like these turtles.

You can help, too. Learning more about important issues like saving endangered species is the first step. You can also follow the efforts of conservationists closer to home and donate to associated causes.

Reintroducing endangered animals to the wild, rehabilitating habitats, and controlling invasive species are among the actions that can help avoid the threat of extinction.

"These turtles literally date back millions of years to the age of the dinosaurs, and now they're facing extinction, which is really upsetting," conservationist Billy Collet said. "So that's why this project is absolutely critical for the survival of the species."

Dr. Mariana Campbell, a research lecturer at Charles Darwin University, noted how community efforts can make a huge difference.

"I have been involved with the community group up in the Mary River for almost 20 years now, and I know that nothing can replace … the local engagement, the local knowledge and the passion that they have for their backyard," she told SBS News.

