Trail cameras capture unprecedented footage of rare species: 'Offering new opportunities for research and protection'

As bird lovers know, no experience brings more excitement and joy than a glimpse of a species that isn't often seen. This is where trail cameras come in clutch, and one visual recording is bringing new implications for a broader habitat.

As reported by Dawn, a 2024 study in Pakistan, run by the Himalayan Wildlife Foundation with the help of experts from the wildlife department and the Wildlife Ecology Lab at the University of Haripur, compiled population information on local pheasants. One species of particular interest is the Western Tragopan, also known as the Western Horned Tragopan, which is considered vulnerable and could be at risk of extinction due to poaching and habitat loss.

The survey led to the sighting of eight of the rare, colorful birds and the first-ever recorded population of the pheasant species in the Allai Valley area.

In order to achieve this, Mohibullah Naveed, a wildlife conservationist and member of the survey team, said: "The survey team conducted line transect surveys throughout the potential habitats and used local hunting dogs to flush the pheasants during line transect sampling. Furthermore, 20 camera traps were installed at potential sites."

Every ecosystem is perfectly balanced for maximum harmony among the life forms that call it home, including humans. As climate chaos creates unusual temperature fluctuations, it sends a ripple through the ecosystem.

Increasing heat leads to rivers, creeks, and lakes drying up. This, in turn, reduces habitat for and populations of the plants or insects that other wildlife feed on. Each level of the ecosystem is eventually affected, from small changes to larger ones, such as the extinction of food sources that humans rely on.

Keeping an eye on the sometimes subtle shifts in an ecosystem is crucial for forming strategies to prevent the path to extinction and ensure that all these interconnected levels continue to sustain all inhabitants, including humans.

Trail cameras have become an important part of this process. Handheld cameras can't possibly catch all the action at every moment of the day or night. Trail cameras provide more comprehensive data on the overall population and show the progress made in efforts to increase the species' population.

"The Western Tragopan is a globally threatened bird species, and this finding will expand the known range of the species, offering new opportunities for research and protection efforts," said Naveed to Dawn. He further explained that the discovery is a good sign for biodiversity conservation that fellow conservationists can replicate in other areas.

