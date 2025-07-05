Deadly disease ravages villages following bouts of extreme weather: 'It can strike at any time'

Community leaders stress the need to go beyond direct medical interventions.

In the district of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, India, communities are facing malaria outbreaks.

The life-threatening disease is being amplified by extreme weather and our overheating planet. As a result, mosquito breeding seasons are lasting longer while healthcare access remains limited in the region.

What's happening?

Malaria, a parasitic disease transmitted by mosquitoes, is on the rise in Gadchiroli. According to NewsClick, in 2023, the district reported 5,866 cases and 10 deaths. Numbers climbed to 6,698 cases and 13 deaths in 2024. Health officials link the malaria cases to a warming climate and inconsistent rainfall.

Data shows malaria rates have been increasing since 2019 with changes in local climate. February 2024, for instance, saw above-average temperatures.

"Higher temperatures allow mosquitoes to live longer and spread malaria over extended periods," Dr. Bhushan Divekar, Taluka medical officer in Bhamragad, told NewsClick.

Prolonged dry spells followed by untimely, heavy rains create stagnant water. Rainfall patterns like this are ideal conditions for mosquito breeding grounds.

Why are malaria and the hotter climate in India concerning?

Gadchiroli's health crisis shows how rising temperatures impact vulnerable, remote communities. Unpredictable weather deregulates agricultural planning, leading to more stagnant water. During dry spells, people have to store water in open containers.

These imbalanced environmental factors encourage more mosquitoes to breed. "It's crucial to break the myth that malaria is only a monsoon disease. It can strike at any time," warned Prajakta Pedapalliwar, former chairperson of the Aheri Municipal Council.

The crisis is also met with severe inaccessibility. During monsoons, many villages get cut off from or lack permanent healthcare workers. Even when treatments are available, saving people from preventable deaths is still challenging.

Ramesh Veladi lost two young sons within hours because he couldn't reach a hospital in time. His story is a heartbreaking testament to the damage an overheating planet causes.

What's being done about India's extreme weather and malaria cases?

The Maharashtra government launched a district-wide malaria eradication plan in April 2025. Public health expert Dr. Abhay Bang and his team aim to bring malaria cases down to zero within three years.

Prevention measures include distributing insecticide-treated mosquito nets and regular spraying. Blood testing for symptomatic fevers and medical messaging in tribal languages are ongoing.

Community leaders stress the need to go beyond direct medical interventions. "Clean ponds, mosquito predators like guppies and frogs, and timely training for villagers to adapt to climate shifts are all crucial," said social activist Dr. Lalsu Nagoti.

Improving infrastructure (drainage) and awareness about medical treatment are still in demand. Reducing global pollution from dirty fuels will prevent vector-borne diseases and protect communities.

