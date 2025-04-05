Officials consider extreme measures to deal with 'urgent' threat in popular bay: 'It would be the worst thing ever'

"It makes it that much harder to manage it."

An invasive sea creature has been found in Kāneʻohe Bay, Oahu, Hawai'i, Honolulu Civil Beat reported. If it spreads, it could put delicate coral reef ecosystems at risk.

What's happening?

The majano anemone, native to the Indian Ocean, is an invasive marine animal in the western Pacific. In February, Kāneʻohe Bay was identified as its latest target.

Hi'ilei Kawelo, executive director of a nonprofit that oversees a pond in Kāneʻohe Bay, told Civil Beat, "It would be the worst thing ever if majano were to spread to another reef because it makes it that much harder to manage it."

As of February, the majano covered over 900 square yards of reef. Since it has no natural predators in the Pacific, it can spread virtually unchecked if left to its own devices, expanding its territory up to 20% by the end of 2025.

Why are invasive species important?

Invasive species are a global threat. Regardless of where they settle, they wreck biodiversity, damaging vital resources like food, clean water, and medicine.

Since they compete with native fauna and flora, invasive species also dwindle their populations. For example, invasive rodents pushed the Caribbean's white cay iguana to the brink of extinction. They would have completely died out if not for persistent conservation efforts.

What's being done about it?

Hawai'i state officials are planning to stop the anemone in its tracks. A bill has been introduced in the state legislature that would put $200,000 toward that cause. If passed, the area would be blocked off and chlorinated, killing invasive and native species alike.

It's not ideal, but it's the best-case scenario. Jesse Boord, a biologist who works with Hawai'i's Division of Aquatic Resources, told Civil Beat that "you kind of have to sacrifice this very small bit to save [the entire bay]."

However, this won't happen any time soon, despite Boord's insistence that the situation is "very urgent." He said that the process might not start until late summer at the earliest.

While it will take swift, coordinated action on the part of lawmakers to eliminate this crisis, everyday people can play their part in combating invasive species. For example, volunteer-driven groups like 808 Cleanup are removing invasive plants and restoring native ones to their natural habitat.

If you want to help in your corner of the world, donating to climate causes or planting a native lawn is a great way to start.

