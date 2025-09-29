Wildlife experts issue warning after making macabre discovery in forest: 'Badly injured'

There are steps people can take to prevent this.

A troubling discovery on one of Singapore's offshore islands has drawn attention to the dangers of discarded fishing gear. Officials confirmed that a young macaque was found dead after becoming tangled in an abandoned fishing net.

What happened?

Officials in Singapore reported a sad case of marine pollution after the carcass of a young long-tailed macaque was found hanging from a tree on Pulau Ubin, tangled in an improperly discarded fishing net. The National Parks Board confirmed the discovery and said no foul play is suspected, but the story highlights how litter left behind by anglers can have deadly consequences for wildlife.

Primatologist Andie Ang explained to The Straits Times that macaques are particularly vulnerable to these hazards because, unlike other primates that stay high in the canopy, they also move along the ground. Curious young macaques, she added, are especially likely to investigate nets and fishing gear, often with tragic results.

"It's hard to rescue a monkey that gets hooked," Dr. Ang explained, "and sometimes by the time it can be caught, it has usually become so weak and badly injured that it has to be put down."

Why is marine pollution concerning?

This incident demonstrates the dangers posed by abandoned fishing gear (also known as "ghost gear") and other forms of marine and plastic pollution. To start, marine pollution breaks down into microplastics that contaminate water sources and soil, which harms local communities. Sadly, over 75% of the plastic in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch comes from the fishing industry.

Fishing nets, lines, and hooks can also entangle animals. For residents and visitors, this kind of pollution makes natural spaces less safe and undermines conservation efforts. Singapore has already seen similar incidents in recent years: two endangered green turtles killed by nets in 2023, 14 blacktip reef sharks the same year, and otters injured by fishing gear in other cases.

What can we do about marine pollution?

The National Parks Board urges anglers to fish responsibly at designated sites and dispose of their gear properly in the provided litter bins. The agency also discourages the use of indiscriminate gear such as fish traps and nets, which can keep killing long after they're abandoned.

Conservation experts stress that preventing this kind of pollution is critical for both protecting wildlife and the health of ecosystems people rely on. Individuals can help at home by using less plastic, which inevitably ends up in waterways. People can also support sustainable seafood companies, responsible fishing initiatives, and spread awareness about how discarded gear endangers both animals and communities.

