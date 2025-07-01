Researchers raise red flags after finding dangerous insect in new area for first time: 'Leading to serious problems'

The insects have been linked to illnesses that can affect both humans and animals.

A newly detected invasive pest is sparking concern among public health and environmental experts in Turkey, and it could have big implications for people and animals alike.

What's happening?

A type of tick originally from East Asia, Haemaphysalis longicornis, also known as the longhorned tick, has been found in Turkey for the first time.

Researchers from Tokat Gaziosmanpaşa University confirmed the discovery, according to a report from Daily Sabah.

It marks the 56th known tick species in the country, but this one stands out because it can reproduce without mating and is known to carry more than 30 disease-causing pathogens.

The longhorned tick was first identified in Istanbul in 2023, when a concerned resident submitted a sample for analysis.

Since then, researchers have confirmed multiple life stages, showing that the species is now firmly established, not just passing through.

"It's widely found in China and Australia, and it reached the United States after 2017, leading to serious problems in animal health," Japanese researcher Kandai Doi said, per the report.

Why is this tick spread concerning?

These ticks have been linked to illnesses such as severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome and theileriosis, which can affect both humans and animals.

Invasive species such as this one often outcompete native species for food and space, leading to long-term damage to ecosystems.

This destruction creates ripple effects that endanger food security, public health, and natural resource conservation.

When native species are displaced, ecosystems lose their ability to regulate disease and maintain balance, and that hits communities the hardest.

Jumping worms in the U.S., for instance, have turned nutrient-rich soil into lifeless dirt, while invasive beetles have devastated urban trees, reducing shade and air quality.

These changes often start subtly but escalate quickly, becoming difficult to reverse once the species takes hold.

What's being done about it?

Researchers in Turkey are tracking the tick's population and conducting molecular studies to confirm its behavior.

Collaborative international efforts are underway to share data and develop strategies for limiting the tick's impact.

At home, replacing conventional lawns with native gardens supports local biodiversity and makes it harder for invasive species to thrive.

These landscapes are gaining popularity because they save water, reduce maintenance, and naturally support pollinators and birds.

In communities across the world, homeowners are restoring habitats to protect native species and buffer against ecological disruption, a powerful way to build resilience at home.

