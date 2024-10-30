London is ditching tradition in its most famous public parks: 'There is definitely a feeling of a sea change'

"When I started working … I would have found it very difficult to predict where we are now."

London's most famous parks are rewilding, per recent reports by The New York Times. Across the city, manicured lawns are being replaced with wild, natural landscapes.

As policymakers and activists express their concerns over rising global temperatures, the city is making changes to rejuvenate its landscapes. Rewilding is the conservation process of restoring ecosystems to their natural state.

By rewilding parks across London, the city hopes to increase biodiversity and combat rising global temperatures.

The Tower of London, one of the city's major tourist sites, had been surrounded by a barren grass lawn moat for decades. However, thanks to the city's rewilding project, the area becomes an oasis of colorful wildflowers in the summer.

Other parks in the city are following suit, ditching the manicured lawns to encourage the return of wildflowers and local organisms. While Regent's Park is most famous for its well-tended rose garden and tree-lined walkway, most of the park's 410 acres is wildlife habitat.

Launched in 2021, the Rewild London Fund has supported 41 projects that have restored wetlands, meadows, and ancient woodlands.

"There is definitely a feeling of a sea change," Mathew Frith, director of policy and research at the London Wildlife Trust, told The New York Times. "When I started working for London Wildlife Trust at the age of 29, I would have found it very difficult to predict where we are now."

Green spaces in cities tend to be overly manicured grass lawns. While these outdoor spaces offer residents a reprieve from the urbanscape, they also threaten the environment.

Manicured lawns, for example, require frequent upkeep from gas-powered mowers, which put harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. Grass lawns also eliminate essential food and shelter sources for local wildlife, decreasing the area's biodiversity.

By growing native plants and rewilding parks, London is bringing back those vital food and foraging sites for wildlife. Native plants also attract key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees, which protect our food supply.

Rewilding can start in your own backyard. Replacing just part of your grass lawn with native plants can help restore the local environment and protect your area's biodiversity.

"I want to show people you can make an effort yourself, and it doesn't have to be on a big scale, and just plant some seeds and see what happens," longtime London resident and florist Jens Jakobsen told The New York Times.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.