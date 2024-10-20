City receives massive donation of land for remarkable new project: 'A treasure of our community'

"This land acquisition supports conservation, will allow for public access, and increase understanding of natural spaces."

San Diego, California, is known for its sunny skies and stunning outdoor spaces. Now, its residents and visitors are going to have the opportunity to enjoy even more sunshine and nature thanks to the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation.

The nonprofit organization has made a contribution of 55 acres of land to San Diego to go toward the expansion of Mission Trails Regional Park (MTRP), which is "one of the largest urban parks in the country," reports There San Diego. The donation won approval from all of the city's council members, a promising sign of more green spaces and conservation endeavors to come.

The MTRP Foundation, per its website, works in collaboration with the city to "preserve and protect the natural environment of Mission Trails Regional Park and provide and promote educational and recreational opportunities."

The organization was founded in 1988 and, just three years later, began working closely with the city of San Diego to launch shared initiatives and partnerships, including a yearly Arbor Day event, funding for ongoing community programming, and the construction and maintenance of a Visitor and Interpretive Center — a building, notes the foundation's website, with "soaring architecture, stunning views and spacious amenities [that] now serves as an ambassador and gateway to the park."

Now, the park's future is looking even brighter (and bigger) with the MTRP's land donation arising from "grants for land acquisition [awarded] by the San Diego River Conservancy, an independent and non-regulatory state agency," as There San Diego detailed. The 55-acre gift is only the first part of the process, with around 60 more acres likely to follow from this particular grant.

MTRP Foundation's board president, Lane MacKenzie, said: "This land acquisition supports conservation, will allow for public access, and increase understanding of natural spaces to foster environmental stewardship."

The expansion of the park will also allow for continued protection of "land essential to local plants and animals," There San Diego added. Preserving biodiversity in the area is important, including for our own survival. The grant will also go toward removing invasive plants that threaten the ecosystem and disrupt agricultural systems.

It's true that urban green spaces increase respect for the environment — but that's not the only benefit.

These parks help keep toxic pollution out of our air and water and also "offer increased opportunities for people to meditate, socialize, and be active," as Rocky Mountain PBS reported. Our world is facing multiple crises, from climate chaos to mental health concerns to food and water insecurities to chronic loneliness.

With so many overlapping concerns, integrated solutions are essential. Urban parks do just that, explains Rocky Mountain PBS, with "increased spiritual connection, more prosocial behavior among children, and reduced levels of depression, even when just looking at natural spaces" adding to the list of potential pluses.

Results from a 2023 study show that when cities invest in green spaces, they lead to "improving the health and well-being of urban populations" and provide "economic benefit" to those cities in turn.

The grant ensures that the MTRP can continue to grow along with the city and provide formative experiences in nature for generations to come. According to the MTRP Foundation's website, "[more] than 10,000 San Diego County school children" visit the park each year. These field trips "have become a much-looked-forward-to rite of passage for many of the region's elementary students."

The park also offers summer camps, accessible hiking groups, and a holiday market packed with locally made creations. It brings people together and provides many points of entry into environmental action based on interests from camping to stargazing to birdwatching.

Raul Campillo, one member of the San Diego City Council, expressed gratitude and optimism in There San Diego. "Mission Trails Regional Park is a treasure of our community," Campillo said. "This generous land donation … is part of our vision to significantly expand San Diego's open spaces and safeguard vulnerable species."

