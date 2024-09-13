Multimillion-dollar conservation project aims to revive degraded mangrove forest: 'A milestone in our efforts'

Just one square mile of mangroves can capture and store the same amount of toxic pollution as the annual output from 90,000 cars.

A massive conservation effort is underway in Ecuador to restore their climate superstars, the mangroves.

Conservation International reported the Mangroves for Climate project will protect and manage 150,000 hectares (about 371,000 acres) of mangroves and revive 4,850 hectares (12,000 acres) of degraded mangroves throughout Ecuador.

The project is a six-year effort funded by the Green Climate Fund, which will invest $45.9 million. Conservation International-Ecuador is leading the project in collaboration with the country's Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition.

Since 1969, Ecuador's mangrove population has declined steeply, leaving its coastlines and citizens vulnerable to erosion and extreme weather events, per the Conservation International report. The loss of these trees has also impacted marine life, which coastal communities rely on for food and industry.









Mangroves are also critical in another way: These tropical trees and shrubs can absorb enormous amounts of planet-warming carbon.

Just one square mile of mangroves can capture and store the same amount of toxic gases as the annual output from 90,000 cars, noted Conservation International. Mangroves for Climate aims to sequester almost 5 million metric tons (5.5 million U.S. tons) of toxic planet-warming pollution over the next 20 years, according to the report.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The restoration will also increase safety for coastal communities, making them more resilient to rising sea levels and providing a buffer against storms and flooding.

While deforestation has been a negative effect of the shrimp farming industry, Mangroves for Climate will increase mangrove population and simultaneously improve shrimp farming conditions, proving the two can coexist.

"This project marks a milestone in our efforts to combat climate change and protect the country's marine and coastal biodiversity," said Conservation International's Montserrat Albán, who helms its work in Ecuador. "We have been protecting the country's mangroves for many years, but this is the first time we are doing so through the lens of helping communities adapt to the impacts of the climate crisis."

Conservation work is vital to maintaining a thriving planet and curbing rising global temperatures. Protecting wildlife, such as rare birds, and preserving lake systems and other critical elements of nature can lead to a safer future for us and the next generations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.