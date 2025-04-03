Authorities make alarming discovery after inspecting toys mailed from overseas: 'Extremely cruel'

These schemes often target vulnerable species — but there can also be unforeseen consequences.

An international university student in Australia has been convicted after a wildlife smuggling operation was uncovered by authorities.

What's happening?

As explained by 7 News, student Yinan Zhao was caught attempting to smuggle Australian lizards to China by mail. Zhao reportedly tried to "export 15 lizards hidden inside children's toys in 10 separate packages," which were X-rayed and intercepted by Australia Post.

"Sending reptiles in the mail is extremely cruel as they won't have access to food, water or fresh air for weeks and sadly, most of the animals will die before they get to their destination," Warren Christensen told 7 News about what can happen in such circumstances. Christensen serves as a compliance officer with the Queensland Government Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation.

The native reptiles included species such as shinglebacks and blue tongues. Their total street value was estimated to be tens of thousands of dollars, per 7 News.

Zhao was convicted in Brisbane District Court in late February and reportedly "sentenced to 18 months in prison, with a non-parole period of five months."

Why is this important?

Wildlife trafficking is a growing issue around the world that poses a significant threat to conservation efforts and biodiversity. These schemes often target endangered species that are already vulnerable. There can also be unforeseen consequences.

By transporting these creatures to new environments, smugglers run the risk of introducing invasive species that will destroy the balance of local ecosystems. This can create a domino effect in which other species may struggle to survive while being forced out of their natural habitats.

What's being done about this?

Christensen told 7 News that he believes Zhao's conviction will serve as a deterrent to future smuggling.

"Unfortunately, international students, such as those from China, are often targeted through social media and other means to make easy money by smuggling wildlife," Christensen said. "This prosecution should serve as a warning to others considering smuggling animals to make a quick buck that they will be caught and face very serious, life-changing consequences."

Individuals can also help to make a difference by engaging with and supporting organizations that work to combat wildlife trafficking. Getting involved and staying informed can contribute to the global effort to protect our planet's precious wildlife.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.