Visitor captures heartbreaking trend overtaking beloved campsite: 'We can't have nice things'

On a recent camping trip in Wales, one concerned outdoor enthusiast came upon a campsite absolutely littered with trash.

"What's that? It's nice weather! Better go out and absolutely trash everything that's good in the world," TikToker Sort of Dan (@sortofdan) says sarcastically in a recent post. "Don't worry though, I'm sure someone will clean it up so we can do it again next week!"

The video pans across an abandoned campfire filled with waste — plastic bottles and aluminum cans among the wreckage.

"Just why," one commenter said. "We all have to live on this planet, stop treating it like this!"

The phenomenon of littered campsites is unfortunately all too common due to the remote nature of the activity. Campers must carry all trash with them to properly dispose of it, so in many instances, they'll just abandon it on the trail instead.

This lazy habit, however, is not only inconsiderate to other campers passing through, but it also has disastrous effects on the local environment. Plastic products also account for 3.4% of global planet-warming emissions, a stat that the World Economic Forum expects to increase to 10-20% by 2050 at current rates of consumption.

It can take centuries for the inorganic material to decompose, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Since plastic litter can't break down quickly, it typically takes the form of microplastics, which can affect human health when consumed.

In natural areas like campsites, litter can negatively impact the well-being of local wildlife, raising concerns about their health if a wild animal consumes trash left behind. Microplastics can even slow the decomposition of natural materials like leaf litter because they reduce soil enzyme activity and inhibit microbial diversity, according to a study in the Environmental Pollution journal.

To minimize your footprint in nature, it's crucial to adopt a "Leave No Trace" mindset, opting for reusable gear whenever possible and packing up all waste when you leave a campsite. That way, campers like Dan don't have to deal with your mess after you leave.

"We can't have nice things," Dan concluded.

