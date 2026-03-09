  • Outdoors Outdoors

Resident takes matter into own hands after making concerning discovery at local park: 'Sometimes you have to be the change'

"It starts with one person first."

by Simon Sage
A Redditor had reached their limit with litter in a public green space and took matters into their own hands.

"Got tired of seeing litter in Prospect Park, only one bag but easily could have filled up two," wrote the original poster, alongside a photo of their handiwork.

"It shouldn't be any random person's responsibility, but sometimes you have to be the change you want to see," they said later in the replies. "Plus it is actually fun / therapeutic for me, so a win win."

The OP reported that the most common waste item they found was empty packets used for runner nutrition gels. 

Besides dealing with eyesores, picking up litter is also a boon for wildlife, with different kinds of waste presenting different threats. Plastic can be a choking hazard for wildlife that mistake it for food, while it can also get stuck in creatures' digestive systems, starving them from the inside. 

Plastic waste also degrades into tiny particles. These microplastics can find their way downstream and eventually end up in food supplies. This is especially troubling for humans, as microplastics have been linked to a range of reproductive and neurological health risks. 

Public parks are also routinely littered with pet waste. This can create a home for harmful parasites, bacteria, and diseases. Many of these can be transmitted to people, including tapeworms, Giardia, roundworms, E. coli, and Salmonella.

Taking local action to keep ecosystems healthy is admirable, but you don't have to do it alone. Volunteer groups routinely organize to pick up trash together, making the whole effort more fun and social. 

The Reddit community was inspired by the original poster's direct action in combatting litter. 

"Thank you so much bro!" said one commenter. "It starts with one person first." 

"Finally a good one of these posts where someone's actually doing something!" replied another. "I'm gonna start going out and filling a bag occasionally myself."

