Volunteer uncovers decades-old remnants during local cleanup: 'It's unfortunate'

"I'm very grateful you cleared it all up."

by Christine Dulion
Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok clip is inspiring reflection after a cleanup volunteer revealed just how long our litter can linger, showing some trash they found dating back nearly three decades.

The video, posted by Rebecca (@eaglescliffeclp) in Eaglescliffe, England, documented a cleanup effort on a grassy field shared by grazing horses. Rebecca held up several remarkably intact relics of carelessly tossed litter, including a Panda Orangeade can from the early 1990s, a Diet Coke can from 1995, and a Walkers chip bag from 2003. The TikToker even found what they called "tidy litter" — similar trash all wrapped up in an equally nonbiodegradable zip-top bag. Aside from these items, Rebecca said, "Most of the litter here is plastic bottles."

All said and done, after 45 minutes, Rebecca had collected two entire bags of garbage for waste collection.

While the throwback packaging might seem interesting to some, the deeper message isn't lost. These decades-old remnants serve as a somber reminder of just how long common plastics and aluminum can persist in our environment. It would make a big difference if everyone made an effort to use less plastic and learn about recycling options.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, plastic pollution can take between 100 and 1,000 years or more to decompose. It leaches chemicals into our soil and waterways in the meantime. Not only does this disturb local ecosystems and agriculture, but it eventually ends up as microplastics in the ocean, contaminating our food and bodies and causing widespread health problems.

When litter is tossed in places such as pastures (Rebecca showed horses in the field she was cleaning up) or nature preserves, wildlife can eat it or become entangled.

Viewers expressed both frustration and support in the comments.

"Pre packed stuff is much like leaving a dog poo bag next to a bin. Special people do special things," one user wrote.

"Super nice job!! It's unfortunate how many plastic bottles there were but I'm very grateful you cleared it all up," another commented.

