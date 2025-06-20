Officials from 95 countries issue urgent call on pollution problem that threatens entire globe: 'We will not give up'

Environmental ministers from 95 countries have called for a global treaty to address the planet's plastic pollution problem.

As Agence France-Presse reported, and Phys.org shared, the ministers agreed that a binding treaty is needed to limit plastic pollution and phase out toxic chemicals.

The nations they represent are committed to stopping the manufacture of new plastic derived from dirty energy and containing dangerous chemicals.

"This declaration sends a clear and strong message: we will not give up," said Agnes Pannier-Runacher, France's environment minister. "We must reduce our production and consumption of plastics."

Meanwhile, other countries oppose plastic restrictions and prioritize waste management as they continue to rely on oil and petrochemicals.

The climate-focused nations supporting a plastics treaty are on the right track because the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development expects plastic pollution to triple by 2060.

Despite challenges and conflicts among nations, there is a strong need for an international treaty on plastics. Our governments must protect our lands against environmental threats and implement climate policies because plastic pollution knows no boundaries.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has encouraged nations to address the world's plastic pollution risks and expressed hope that global treaty talks will conclude with a positive result this year. The next round of negotiations is planned for August 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

As an individual, you can educate yourself about critical climate issues like plastic pollution and share what you learn with family and friends. You can also reduce your personal plastic usage by choosing non-plastic and reusable food containers, grocery bags, water bottles, and household and beauty products.

Regarding a global plastics treaty, the World Wildlife Fund wrote, "The unique potential of a global, United Nations-led treaty is to hold all countries to a high common standard on plastic consumption and create a clear path toward a future free from plastic pollution. This will create a level playing field that incentivizes and supports national actions."

Meanwhile, Dianna Cohen, cofounder & CEO of the Plastic Pollution Coalition, said, "We will keep pushing for a treaty that caps plastic production and prioritizes health, centers frontline and fenceline communities, acknowledges the rights of Indigenous Peoples and rights holders, restricts problematic plastic products and chemicals of concern, and supports non-toxic reuse systems."

