Onlooker captures video of park visitors' reckless actions near massive wild animal: 'Could stomp them to death'

Instagrammer Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) posted a video of several people getting very close to a moose in Denali National Park and Preserve.

"That look told them all they needed to know," one commenter said of the moose's perceived expression toward the tourists.

The rule at Denali — and all national parks — is to stay at least 25 yards from wild animals. According to the person who took the video, Kali Grover (@hopelesswanderer485), the tourists came within about 10 feet of the moose to take photos.

While there was some debate among commenters about how close the people actually were, the main point is that people need to respect wildlife in protected and other areas to give them ample space and not to interfere with their behaviors.

Getting too close to wild animals in national parks is dangerous for humans and animals. Wild animals can be unpredictable, and if people come too close, they may feel threatened, which can lead to them charging and attacking. This can put people at risk of injury, and if animals attack humans in national parks, they are often euthanized.

What's more common is that close interactions with humans can simply disrupt natural behaviors and cause creatures undue stress.

Though the moose in the video was grazing on vegetation on the side of a pathway, it stopped several times to look at the tourists, perhaps evaluating the threat level. The photographers slowly backed away without incident, and the moose continued to eat.

Giving wild animals their space and observing them from safe distances is critical to their well-being and also to preserving the opportunity for humans to view animals in their natural habitats.

Viewers commented on the disrespect the tourists displayed.

"I guess they don't realize it's a huge WILD animal right there and it could stomp them to death quickly and efficiently," one said.

"I'm surprised that more people aren't hurt by wildlife," another wrote.

One Instagrammer simply noted, "Sometimes it's embarrassing to be part of the human race."

