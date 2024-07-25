Man points out major safety issue with popular US truck design: 'This should not be street legal'

"We need to talk about the blindspot on these giant lifted trucks."

There are many ways to customize a vehicle, but none of these options should put other drivers at risk. One TikToker shared a video featuring a glaring safety issue seen on many trucks lately.

TikToker molesrcool (@molesrcool) shared an image of a huge lifted truck parked behind a much smaller Fiat car. "We need to talk about the blind spot on these giant lifted trucks," he said. "There's no reason that an entire car should disappear in front of your hood."

The enormous truck appears to have been lifted and has an added hood feature making the vehicle's blind spot even more pronounced. One commenter joked: "They are compensating for something."

The original poster pointed out that a lifted truck "is just advertising to the world that your truck is probably a pavement princess."

The OP also compared the truck in the image to a smaller truck, the Chevrolet S-10, and pointed out how much safer that design is. The TikToker said: "[The S-10] has a reasonable hood design where the hood slopes downward so the blind spot isn't crazy."

According to Consumer Reports, many modern trucks have gotten so big they pose a risk to pedestrians and drivers of small vehicles due to their expanded blind spots. They've also gotten increasingly heavier, which adds to the danger they pose — and the dirty energy they consume.

Data from Statista shows that in 2022, the largest source of transportation-related pollution in the U.S. was light-duty trucks, followed by medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

With an increase in safety issues and environmental hazards, many commenters on the post were baffled that these enormous vehicles are legal.

One user said: "This should not be street legal…"

Another TikToker shared: "One of my favorite games to play is 'Is this hood taller than me on my motorcycle' and so many times the answer is a yea."

One user wrote: "Saw a pickup so big one day that the hood was higher than the top of a minivan."

