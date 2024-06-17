Expert explains life-threatening safety issue getting worse on American roads: 'How are these legal ever?'

Bigger isn't always better, and one transit expert is discussing one of the reasons this holds true when it comes to a trend among drivers in the United States.

TikToker molesrcool (@molesrcool) posted a video outlining a growing safety issue happening on American roads.

"We need to talk about how bad blind spots have gotten," he says at the beginning of the video.

He shows a graph of the top 10 cars with the biggest blindspots. The top spot goes to the Cadillac Escalade, with a blind spot of 10 feet, 2 inches. The second spot goes to the Ford F-150, the best-selling car in the U.S., and the 10th spot goes to the Toyota Camry — the only sedan to make the list — with a blind spot of 3 feet, 3 inches.

"How are these legal ever?" one astounded commenter asked.

"It's getting worse," the original poster continues, "because more and more people are buying big trucks every year, and other people feel the need to buy big SUVs just to feel safe on the road … 92% of people get around by car in North America, and now everyone is buying bigger and bigger cars just to feel safe in this terrible system."

There's an even bigger issue than safety with bigger vehicles: They also wreak havoc on the environment. According to data from Statista, light-duty trucks are now the largest source of planet-warming pollution from the transportation sector in the U.S., with medium to heavy-duty trucks a close second.

So, smaller cars are better for safety and the environment, and electric vehicles are the best option of all, as they produce zero tailpipe pollution. For those who still don't feel safe enough to make the switch to a small EV, plenty of truck companies are now offering electric versions of their vehicles, including Ford and Cadillac.

"I don't really think safety is the main motivator for people," one commenter pointed out. "SUVs are a status symbol in American culture now."

"Government should regulate these things but nobody votes so only bad people get elected," said another.

Both commenters have points. Cars do equal status to some, and many EV makers are building vehicles that cater to the status-hungry, hoping to encourage them to make the switch. To the second commenter's point, aside from opting for EVs ourselves if and when possible, voting for pro-climate candidates can go a long way in keeping our roads and planet safe.

